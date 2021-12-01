Titan jayvees hammer R-S Central 55-21

For the second time in as many contests, the McDowell Titans junior varsity basketball team dismantled the R-S Central Hilltoppers, winning by a 55-21 score on Tuesday afternoon at Titan Gymnasium.

McDowell (2-0) quickly ran out to a 21-4 lead after one quarter of play and never was challenged at any point afterward.

A total of 11 players scored in the game for MCDowell. Freshman Mason Brewer came off the bench to lead the Titans with 14 points and five rebounds.

Rylan Parkins (7 rebounds) added eight points and Issac Gilliland (3 rebounds), along with A.J. Goode, netted six points each.

Drake Cash, Keller Bradley and Hunter Hutchins chipped in with four points apiece.

Eli Elliott (3 assists, 3 rebounds) and Eli Biddix finished with three points each. Jaurice Ledbetter (7 rebounds) had two points and Kyson Rinnert scored one point.

McDowell’s junior varsity basketball teams are scheduled to play at Mitchell on Tuesday. The scheduled contest will be the season opener for the jayvee girls.