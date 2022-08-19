Titan jayvees dominant in debut victory

The McDowell Titans junior varsity football team opened its 2022 season on Thursday night with a 56-8 blowout victory against the R-S Central Hilltoppers.

The contest got out of hand pretty fast as the Titans scored four, first-half touchdowns while keeping the Hilltoppers from getting any momentum going.

Up 30-0 at the half and scoring quickly on the opening drive of the second half, McDowell was able to get all of its reserves in, playing a significant portion of minutes down the stretch.

Overall it was about as good an outcome for the Titans and the coaching staff that they could have asked for.

The majority of the damage offensively came on the ground as McDowell accumulated 279 yards rushing on just 28 attempts. Freshman Jordan Barnett (86 rushing yards, TD) and quarterback Danny Brown (71 rushing yards, 2 TDs) did the bulk of the damage on the ground against Central.

Andrew Repasky added 43 yards on the ground on five rush attempts and second-string quarterback Braden Gardin had 35 yards and a touchdown on two carries. With the big lead, a total of eight players had carries in the game.

Brown, while not passing a bunch, was effective, going 3-of-5 for 70 yards. Zeb Koone had a 37-yard catch in the first half and Gardin had the other two receptions for 33 yards.

Defensively McDowell was able to keep the Hilltoppers’ running game corralled. Freshman linebackers Hunter Pittman and Reid Waugh were active the entire game, combining for double digit tackles.

It will be a quick turnaround for the Titan jayvees as they host Cloudland (TN) on Monday (6 p.m.).