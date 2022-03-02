Titan Gym to host 4A Regional finals Saturday

It seems the high school basketball season isn’t quite over in McDowell County yet.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s West 4A Regional boys’ and girls’ championship games have been scheduled for Titan Gym this Saturday.

The association decided to locate all regional final games at neutral high school sites around the state. In the past, the games have been held at large arenas like the Greensboro Coliseum and the Lawrence Joel Complex in Winston-Salem.

The girls’ regional championship is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, with fourth seed Charlotte Catholic taking on sixth seed Chambers. The boys’ game tips at 4 p.m., with top-seeded Weddington facing tenth seed North Meck.

Tickets are $10 and there is no re-entry.

Other area schools hosting west regional finals Saturday include Freedom (3A) and A.C. Reynolds (1A).