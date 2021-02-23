'Tis the season? Titans open unusual football campaign Friday night at Hickory

NOTES: The Titans’ coaching staff will consist of Brewer, Styles, Josh Piercy, Bill Taylor, Allen Tate, Mike Laws, Darren Benfield, Casey Mabry, Brent Rowe and Derrick Calloway. Former assistant Turner Kincaid is leaving to take a job at East Rutherford…Brewer said he appreciates the effort of all the coaches. “It’s taxing on everybody, and if you didn’t have a good staff, you couldn’t do this,” he said…McDowell’s home opener is set for next Friday, March 5, against St. Stephens. Brewer said the team would honor its seniors that night, since there’s no guarantee there will be a home game later in the season. “If we make it through to the end, I would be fine with us mentioning them again,” he added…There are several rules in place of which fans should be aware heading into this unusual season. No fans from visiting teams will be admitted for conference games, and only 100 home fans will be allowed to attend each game. There will be no visiting cheerleaders, bands or dancers allowed. Start times for all NWC games will be 7 p.m. for varsity and 6:30 for jayvees. Tickets are $6…It’s hard to imagine a new coach having as rough a start as Brewer, who suffered a freak quadriceps injury in the 2019 preseason and spent the first month of the season in a wheelchair after having surgery. He said he’s craving a little continuity. “I came in in June (2019), which was way too late, I’m here about a month and get hurt, and then, we get through football season and finally feel like we’ve got things rolling in the weight room, and we did,” Brewer said. “We had them ready to roll in the weight room, making big gains, and they were working hard. Two months later, we’re sent home.”