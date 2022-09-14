Tired Titans fall 2-1 to nonconference rival

The McDowell Titans soccer team dropped a 2-1 nonconference decision to the Freedom Patriots on Tuesday night.

The loss came on the heels of a 6-0 loss to Mountain 3A/4A Conference heavyweight T.C. Roberson on Monday night. McDowell (0-1 Mountain 3A/4A Conference) fell to 2-3-2 with the Freedom loss.

“We had chances to tie (in the second half),” said Titans head coach Brad Bradley. “But our legs were tired from the grueling game with T.C. the night before.”

Freedom got on the board first with a header off a corner kick in the first minute of play. The Patriots added to the lead by converting a penalty kick late in the first half.

McDowell held an advantage in possession and had several shots in the second half, hitting the post on a couple of occasions. The Titans finally found the net in the final five minutes of regulation.

Jesus Lopez scored off an assist from his brother, Diego Lopez, to get McDowell within 2-1. But that was it for the Titan scoring.

Earlier, the Titan jayvees shut out Freedom 2-0 to improve to 2-0 on the season. McDowell got goals from Baily Moss and Emanuel Bustos, and received assists from Bustos and Darwin Baez.

McDowell returns to conference play next Monday on the road at North Buncombe.