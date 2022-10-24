 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tiny players, big fun

Tiny players, big fun: Youth soccer at the Corpening YMCA

Soccer players, from left, Brady Koone, Kennedy Lamb, Drew Caparaso and Esther Garner get ready for a play.

 Photos by Josh Davis, blueridgesportsphotography.com

Players in the Corpening YMCA’s youth soccer program had a perfect day to play on Saturday, and Josh Davis captured some of the action.

Liam Federici kicks the ball.
Ada Martinez, center, and Graysen Holbert move the ball downfield.
Colton Fields passes the ball.
Kennedy Lamb protects the goal.
Players, from left, Brady Koone, Drew Caparaso, Colton Fields and Graysen Holbert converge on the ball.
Esther Garner, right, and Liam Federici battle for possession of the ball.
