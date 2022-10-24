Tiny players, big fun: Youth soccer at the Corpening YMCA

Players in the Corpening YMCA’s youth soccer program had a perfect day to play on Saturday, and Josh Davis captured some of the action.
ASHEVILLE – Last week, it was extreme disappointment for the McDowell Titans. This week, it was a case of extreme heartbreak.
The East McDowell Middle School Trojans football team finished its regular season Wednesday with a 60-14 blowout win against Heritage Middle School.
A year has passed since the McDowell Titans and Erwin Warriors last played football, but for the Titans, the stakes haven’t changed.
The McDowell Lady Titans volleyball team finished out its 2022 schedule on Tuesday on the road with a three-set loss to A.C. Reynolds.
The McDowell Titans soccer team continues to search for its first Mountain 3A/4A Conference victory in 2022 after falling to Enka 4-0 Monday n…
It’s been a long time coming for the East McDowell Middle School Trojans football team, but now they can add a new description to their name: …
McDowell Titans freshman runner Saul Carson captured first place in the boys’ 5K race at The Farm Invitational cross country meet hosted by Ch…
Halloween is just over two weeks away, but for the McDowell Titans, the horror came a bit early.
It was the first time both pennants were decided on the same day since 1992. Houston's 2017 title was tainted by a cheating scandal. Get a photo recap of their playoffs here.
Tom Brady apologized Thursday for comparing playing an NFL season to a military deployment, saying he used “a very poor choice of words.”