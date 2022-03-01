Time to play: Sign-ups open now for YMCA's spring youth soccer season

Corpening Sports Coordinator Brad Bradley, who also coaches the McDowell High Titans soccer team in the fall, said the program has influenced generations of players.

“Players who begin at the Y have gone on to make a real contribution to the middle school and high school teams and to the community at large,” said Bradley. “The current high school team has really grown over the last three years and, even after switching conferences, had a phenomenal season. This team grew up playing at the Y.”

Bramblett said the Y wants to be sure that all children in McDowell County have the opportunity to play team sports. Donations from residents help make the sport affordable. The fees are $65 for members and $85 for nonmembers, but financial assistance is available, and some families receive up to 70% of the cost. He said collected fees average about $50.

“We ensure that all who want to play can play, regardless of their financial hardships,” Bramblett said. “Every individual has value and deserves respect. YMCA programs build people up. Our organization is different from all others because of our values and our ability to provide financial assistance, thanks to generous community donations.