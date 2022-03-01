Time to play: Sign-ups open now for YMCA's spring youth soccer season

It’s almost springtime, and that means the Corpening YMCA’s youth soccer season is just around the corner.
Registration for the season is open now and will continue through March 27. Practice is set to begin the week of April 4 and the season will run from April 9 to May 21.
Youngsters ages 3-12 are eligible, and Corpening Executive Director Toby Bramblett said the sport helps kids in a variety of ways.
“The YMCA’s youth sports programs do more than teach your kids skills and keep them active,” said Bramblett. “Kids learn in a positive environment that emphasizes good sportsmanship and the Y’s core values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility.”
Bramblett added he’s optimistic about participation numbers.
“We hosted 80 players during our winter indoor soccer league and clinics, and then continued with skills clinics for the younger players. I believe they’ll benefit from having extra touches on the ball and practicing footwork and goal shots,” said Bramblett, who coaches his own kids in the league.
The Corpening YMCA, now in its 19th year, promotes team sports, healthy competition, values-based skills and exceptional volunteerism in McDowell, Bramblett said.
Corpening Sports Coordinator Brad Bradley, who also coaches the McDowell High Titans soccer team in the fall, said the program has influenced generations of players.
“Players who begin at the Y have gone on to make a real contribution to the middle school and high school teams and to the community at large,” said Bradley. “The current high school team has really grown over the last three years and, even after switching conferences, had a phenomenal season. This team grew up playing at the Y.”
Bramblett said the Y wants to be sure that all children in McDowell County have the opportunity to play team sports. Donations from residents help make the sport affordable. The fees are $65 for members and $85 for nonmembers, but financial assistance is available, and some families receive up to 70% of the cost. He said collected fees average about $50.
“We ensure that all who want to play can play, regardless of their financial hardships,” Bramblett said. “Every individual has value and deserves respect. YMCA programs build people up. Our organization is different from all others because of our values and our ability to provide financial assistance, thanks to generous community donations.
“If you have an ability to help provide a gift of soccer for a child, or family, in need, I am personally available to you for a donation that is impactful to both the donor and the recipient,” Bramblett said.
Reach him at 828-559-2404 or tbramblett@ymcawnc.org, or make a donation at ymcawnc.org/corpening-give.
Sign-ups are available online at ymcawnc.org/sports.