Tied at the top: Titans stop St. Stephens 5-3 to share NWC lead

Ethan Hensley (1-4, double, RBI) tied the game with an RBI double to left. Duncan was then hit by a pitch to load the bases, and Revis drew a base on balls to make it 2-1.

St. Stephens scored an unearned run off Matson to tie the game again in the bottom of the third.

In the bottom of the fourth, Peyton Young singled, went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Josh Barkley, and scored on an RBI ground-out by Jacob Boger to give St. Stephens a 3-2 edge.

That set the stage for the Titans’ comeback.

“Offensively, I thought we competed at the plate,” said Smith. “We missed some opportunities early, but had some big hits during the middle innings which gave us the lead in the fifth. We had different guys who really came through with good situational hitting.

“Right now, it's a team effort starting with our pitchers throwing strikes, our defense playing catch and hitters doing a good job of putting the ball in play. There is still a lot of baseball to be played, but if we keep doing those three things, along with being smart and aggressive on the bases, communicating on the field and being great teammates, we will continue to be competitive.”