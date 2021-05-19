Tied at the top: Titans stop St. Stephens 5-3 to share NWC lead

And just like that, the McDowell Titans were in a tie for first place.
McDowell got solid pitching and some clutch hitting and defeated the St. Stephens Indians 5-3 on the road Tuesday in a huge NWC matchup.
With the win, the Titans (5-1 NWC, 6-1 overall) moved into a first-place tie with previously unbeaten St. Stephens (5-1) at the midpoint of the conference season. Those two clubs hold a one-game lead over both Watauga and South Caldwell, who are 4-2.
The Titans had to overcome a 3-2 deficit late, and did it by scoring the tying run in the top of the fifth, and then striking for a pair of runs in the sixth. The pitchers took it from there.
McDowell ace Chapel Matson got the win, working five innings and allowing a season-high three runs, two of them earned, on four hits. He walked one and struck out two.
Dusty Revis shut down St. Stephens over the final two frames, allowing one hit and striking out four to pick up the save.
“It was an exciting game played by two evenly matched teams,” said McDowell head coach Alex Smith. “Our pitching and defense is keeping us in games, and then we seem to find some timely hits. I thought Chapel grinded through five innings. It wasn't easy, but he competed with every pitch. With the lead, we went with Dusty, and he came in and threw strikes and really challenged their guys for the last six outs.”
Saint led 3-2 headed into the top of the fifth. Matson (2-4, RBI, R, SB) led off with a basehit to left. Despite three straight pick-off throws, Matson eventually stole second.
After Ethan Hamm was hit by a pitch, Ben Barnes (1-4) delivered a sharp single to left to load the bases. Michael Lewis (RBI) got the run home on a fielder’s choice to knot the score at 3-3.
Matson retired the Indians in order in the bottom of the fifth, and McDowell went to work in the top of the sixth.
Logan Duncan (2-3, R) started the rally with a one-out single to left. Revis (1-3, RBI, R) followed with a basehit to center. Matson then came through with an RBI basehit to center to give the Titans a 4-3 lead. Three Young (1-3, double, RBI) drove in another run with a sacrifice fly for a 5-3 advantage.
Revis handcuffed the Indians the rest of the way. He pitched around a harmless, two-out single in the sixth and then fanned three batters in the seventh, with one of them reaching on a dropped third strike.
The Indians took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a two-out RBI double by Silas Isenhour.
McDowell took the lead in the second, scoring twice with two outs. Ethan Hamm was hit by a pitch to start the inning, and, two outs later, Cyrus Black was plunked as well.
Ethan Hensley (1-4, double, RBI) tied the game with an RBI double to left. Duncan was then hit by a pitch to load the bases, and Revis drew a base on balls to make it 2-1.
St. Stephens scored an unearned run off Matson to tie the game again in the bottom of the third.
In the bottom of the fourth, Peyton Young singled, went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Josh Barkley, and scored on an RBI ground-out by Jacob Boger to give St. Stephens a 3-2 edge.
That set the stage for the Titans’ comeback.
“Offensively, I thought we competed at the plate,” said Smith. “We missed some opportunities early, but had some big hits during the middle innings which gave us the lead in the fifth. We had different guys who really came through with good situational hitting.
“Right now, it's a team effort starting with our pitchers throwing strikes, our defense playing catch and hitters doing a good job of putting the ball in play. There is still a lot of baseball to be played, but if we keep doing those three things, along with being smart and aggressive on the bases, communicating on the field and being great teammates, we will continue to be competitive.”
Barkley absorbed the loss for the Indians, working 4 1/3 innings and giving up three runs on seven hits. He struck out three. Starter Gavin Marley lasted an inning and two-thirds, surrendering two runs on one hit. He struck out four, but hit two batters and walked two more.
The Titans are on the road Friday at Watauga. McDowell hosts Alexander Central next Tuesday. The stretch run promises to be exciting for all four teams at the top of the league. The Titans, St. Stephens, Watauga and South Caldwell are a combined 21-6, with all six losses coming from within that group of four.
“Our league is really good,” said Smith. “I just hope we can keep getting the breaks and capitalizing on them. This is a really great group of guys and they work hard daily.”