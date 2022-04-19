Throwing down: Lady Titans dominate shot put, discus en route to 2nd-place finish

McDowell High hosted a nonconference track meet last week, with the Lady Titans finishing second and the Titans fifth in a seven-team field.

The Lady Titans scored 158 points to finish behind R-S Central (169). Avery (47) was a distant third and was followed by Freedom (42), Patton (23), Draughn (20) and East Burke (18).

The Titans scored 82 points and finished behind Freedom (109), Avery (109), R-S Central (116) and Patton (86). Draughn (44) and East Burke (3) rounded out the field.

The Lady Titans were overwhelming in the throwing events, finishing 1-5 in the shot put and taking four of the top five places in the discus.

Ara Taylor won the shot with a throw of 30 feet, 10 inches. She was followed by teammates Anna Carroll (30-01.8), Cameran Young (28-06), Kelsey McPeters (27-09) and Sophie Pittman (27-04).

Carroll won the discus with a 91-05. McPeters (85-07) was second, Leia Farr (72-05) fourth and Taylor (67-05) fifth.

Piper West took first place in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.55. Claudia Taylor had the Lady Titans’ other first-place finish with a pole vault of 8-6.

Second-place finishers for the Lady Titans included Peyton Arrowood in the 100 meters, the 4X100 ‘A’ relay team, Kaylin Darveaux in the 300 hurdles and Jayden Ledbetter in the 200 meters.

Lady Titans finishing third included Tatum Garrett in the 100, the 4X100 ‘b’ team, Claudia Taylor in the long jump and Eva Pool in the high jump.

Fourth-place finishers included Darveaux in the 400 meters and Claudia Taylor in the triple jump. Fifth-place finishers included Ledbetter in the 100 and Selena Vargas in the triple jump.

Jake Marsh had a big day for the Titans, winning both the throws. Marsh threw the shot 43-08 to take first, and tossed the discus 123-01 for the victory. The 4X100 relay team also captured first for the Titans.

The 4X800 relay team finished second. Third-place finishers were Jackson Marsh in the 100 meters, Tyler Clontz in the 800 and Shawn Wild in the discus.

Taking fourth were Josh Ellis in the 100 and Dom Twitty in the long jump. Fifth-place finishers were Hayden Haynes in the shot put, Braydon McNeil in the discus, Helon Alvarado in the long jump and Dom Twitty in the high jump.

McDowell is scheduled to host another meet Wednesday, Apr. 27. The Mountain 3A/4A Conference championship meet is set for May 4 at North Buncombe.