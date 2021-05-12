 Skip to main content
Three Titan teams to compete in B.A.S.S. State Championships
  • Updated
Three Young, left, and Ty Allison show off the five-fish limit that landed them in first place at the Lake Hickory tournament April 24 in the B.A.S.S. Western N.C. Junior Series. The duo is one of three teams from McDowell High competing in the state championship tournament Saturday and Sunday at High Rock Lake.

 Submitted

For the McDowell High bass fishing team, it’s title time.

The Titans are set to compete in the B.A.S.S. Western N.C. Junior State Championships this weekend at High Rock Lake in Salisbury.

McDowell has three teams who have qualified for the two-day tournament, including two currently sitting in the top seven in the points standings.

Dawson Bartlett and Cole Weaver are in second place in the standings, 14 points out of first. The team of Ty Allison and Three Young – coming off a victory on Lake Hickory April 24 – is in seventh place. Jackson Dowdle and Mason Brewer are 32nd in points in a field of nearly 60 teams.

Allison and Young were outstanding on Lake Hickory in the regular-season finale, weighing in a five-bass limit of 14.78 pounds, with a big fish of 5.34 pounds.

Bartlett and Weaver, who have posted consistently high finishes all season, also weighed in a limit, but were unable to find a kicker fish. The duo placed 14th with 6.68 pounds.

Practice for the state championship tourney begins Thursday morning and ends Friday at 4 p.m. Blast-off is at safe light on Saturday morning, with Junior series competitors fishing until 3 p.m.

The championship will be a two-day event, with Day 1 counting as the sixth regular-season points tournament of the year. Total combined weight from both days will determine the state champs, as well as which teams qualify for the Junior National Championships.

