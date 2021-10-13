Three-timer: Lady Titans' Kirkland earns third West Regional berth; Lady Titans place 5th in TMC

The Mountain 3A/4A Conference held its girls’ golf championship this week in a two-day event to determine its regional qualifiers for next week.

The event started on Monday at Marion Lake Club and finished Tuesday afternoon at Etowah Valley. In the team event, T.C. Roberson claimed the 2021 conference championship and 4A team regional berth with a cumulative score of 374, beating out North Buncombe (378) by just four strokes.

A.C. Reynolds placed third at 392. Erwin was fourth with a score of 417. McDowell took fifth place at 435 and Enka posted a team score of 489.

Individually, A.C. Reynolds golfer Gigi Nagy took top honors, shooting a pair of 80s. Bekka Mull (North Buncombe) was second at 164. Mull’s 79 on Monday at Marion Lake Club was the only sub-80 score of the championship.

Roberson’s Brynn Bishop was third with a two-day score of 166.

McDowell’s Ashton Kirkland (200) placed sixth overall in the league and will earn a regional berth in the 4A classification for the third time in her career. Kirkland posted a 92 on Monday followed with a 108 at Etowah the next day.