The Mountain Athletic Conference revealed its All-Conference teams for men’s and women’s basketball Friday evening during the MAC Conference Tournament Championship games.

The all-conference teams for the 2022-23 season consist of 26 total players with Conference Players of the Year along with first- and second-team selections. All selections were nominated and voted on by the league’s head coaches at the end of last week. McDowell High School ended up with a total of three athletes making all-conference, two additional athletes were given honorable mention and one local coach was picked as the league’s best.

Two McDowell Lady Titans were chosen as All-MAC members Friday, sophomores Kensly Stewart and Sage Young were named to the women’s all-conference second team. For Stewart this is her second all-conference selection, and for Young it makes her first appearance on the list. Both guards have played a big role in the success for the Lady Titans this season.

“Both of these girls do special things for our team. Kensly is a dynamic player out there doing good things on and off the ball. She impacts every game we play,” said McDowell Lady Titans head coach Zack McCartha. “Sage over the course of the year has become one of the best shooters in the conference. Her growth has been exponential through the season. We are just proud of these girls for making All-Conference.”

Stewart at 11.2 points a game was McDowell’s leading scorer during the season shooting the ball at a 32-percent clip from the field. She also averaged 3.2 rebounds per contest and 2.4 assist which was tied for highest on the team with Young. Stewart placed in double figures for 16 of the 25 games played during the season including a season high 18 points in Wednesday’s 58-43 loss to Asheville the MAC Women’s Semifinals. She also led the team in steals with 73 for the season. Her value is seen everywhere on the court.

“Kensly is a real stat-filler when she is out there. She does a little bit of everything for us and defensively is where she may impact us the most.”

Young was second on the team in scoring at 7.2 points per game and shared the assist average with Stewart. Young’s scoring ability really grew as the season wore on, posting double figure scoring in four of her last seven contests including a 16-point effort in the regular season finale against A.C. Reynolds just over a week ago. In conference play, Young shot 40% from the three-point line.

Young officially touted the third highest free throw percentage on the roster at 76% but that number was highest among those with at least 25 free throw attempts during the course of the season. Young also recorded a team best 2.5 assists per game.

“You can just see Sage and how she has improved throughout this season becoming a dynamic shooter,” said McCartha. “And we are looking forward to seeing her further develop after this season.

McDowell forward Emma England was an honorable mention for the ladies. Her improvement this season, especially on the defensive end, was noted by Coach McCartha and her leadership was valuable to the team.

“The biggest thing Emma brought to us was her leadership as a senior on game day and every day in practice. A lot of what she brings to us can’t be valued statistically.”

Joining the two McDowell players on the All-Conference second team was Enka guard Hadliegh Dill, AC Reynolds guard Julie Janus and TC Roberson players Tymber Thompson and Ryann Hernandez

The Women’s All-Conference first team includes Reynolds players Peyton Harvey, Landyn Stewart and Jeanna Barnes, Asheville High’s Kirsten Watt and Aleysha Hill and Roberson’s EP Sluder.

The Women’s Conference Player of the Year was Asheville wing Evangelia Paulk who averaged 19.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for a Lady Cougars squad that went 24-1 on the season.

Coach of the YearMcDowell coach Zack McCartha was chosen as the Women’s Coach of the Year by the league. The seventh-year head coach returned home in the summer of 2021 and in his second season as the Lady Titans head coach the program has steadily showed signs of improvement.

After going 6-17 a year ago and winning just one league contest, McCartha’s squad went 16-9 overall this season and was .500 in conference play, finishing in fourth in the league standings. His approach to the game has obviously been picked up by his players over the past two seasons.

“I’m excited for Coach McCartha. He’s a really good coach and deserving of the award,” said Sage Young. “He’s there every day to push us and make us better players and if there’s ever a time we need his help, he’s there for us.”

While this honor was designated to him for his efforts as a coach, McCartha is quick to share the praises with everyone involved on the bench for the accolades.

“It really should be a coaches of the year award because I’ve got the best staff of coaches in the whole world, “ said McCartha. “They help me so much and I’m really proud of the strides that the program has made. All of us work really hard and we’re never going to change from that.”

Parkins grab All-MAC

first team honorsAfter getting unexpectedly shut out from the Men’s All Conference list a season ago, the McDowell Titans got one big addition to the list in 2023 as Rylan Parkins was named a first team All-MAC selection. The sophomore post was electric for the 13-12 Titans this season, averaging a double-double on the season (15.6 points, 10.4 rebounds) and was overall a top-five selection among all men’s players when the voting occurred.

Parkins scored 16 points in the season opener against Tuscola and that was the start of what was a phenomenal season for the sophomore. He posted double figures in 22 of the 25 games played and had 20-plus points on eight different occasions including a 28-pointing out on the road at Erwin on Feb. 7.

Parkins recorded a team high 261 rebounds this season and his 75% free throw percentage led the team among those with at least 45 free throw attempts.

Without a doubt, Parkins was the league’s best big man this season.

“Rylan had an outstanding season considering he had no varsity experience coming in,” said McDowell Titans head coach Brian Franklin. “Right from the beginning of the season he made a huge impact for us and the thing I loved the most is that he continued to grow and getting better as the season went on.”

Parkins almost immediately became the focus defensively that most teams had going in. With that much attention paid on him, the lefty still excelled in the low paint as he was the team’s leader in scoring, rebounding and scoring efficiency.

“He was the centerpiece of everything we were doing. And there were times where the only thing I didn’t like was that we were not getting the ball to him enough.”

With the success Parkins showed as a sophomore he is going to be one of the most highly touted returning players next year in the entire conference.

“With him being a sophomore, we’re excited to see how he continues to grow. We’re excited the have him with us for two more years and how he will continue to grow physically,” added Franklin.

McDowell junior guard Eli Elliott was an honorable mention who was second in scoring (9.5 ppg) on the team. He was another player who showed steady improvement as the season wore on.

“Eli was also a big part of what we did. Due to injury and the transition period to getting used to playing varsity level basketball, he played well early on but after Christmas he was spectacular for us and made some huge plays for us.”

North Buncombe’s Chad Clark was named Men’s Conference Player of the Year on Friday night. Clark, a four-year varsity player, averaged 22.3 points a game this season and that was coming on the heels of a 23.4 points per game average as a junior. Clark had three games of 30-plus points during the season including a season high 38 against McDowell in an 84-83 loss to the Titans on Jan. 3.

Joining Parkins on the first team are Enka guards Logan Crook and Jacob Adair, A.C. Reynolds guard Declan Brown and TC Roberson’s Jacob Asbill and Max McDowell.

The Men’s All-MAC Second Team included Reynolds players Jayden Harper, DaShawn Stone and Asher Cunningham, Erwin guard Carson Wallace, Enka’s Sam Waddell and Asheville’s Jordan Hines.

Enka Head Coach Brian Carver was selected as Men’s Coach of the Year.