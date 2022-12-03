Third-quarter throttling: Lady Titans pull away from Warlassies with 30-0 run

BLACK MOUNTAIN – For the first 16 minutes of game time Friday night, the McDowell Lady Titans were not executing like they needed to on both ends of the floor.

A much sharper focus in the second half erased that dull first half as McDowell cruised to a 65-31 win at Owen to improve to 5-0 on the season.

After getting blown out by a 52-point margin at Titan Gym just before Thanksgiving, the Warlassies played pretty fearlessly and for most of the first half seemed to be just a step ahead of the Lady Titans. The largest margin that McDowell enjoyed in the first half was a 12-5 lead after one quarter.

Owen rallied in the second and took its only lead of the night with about 90 seconds left in the first half on a made free throw from Carly Hancock to go up 19-18.

That was where the excitement ended for the Warlassies.

McDowell regained the lead with a 3-pointer from freshman Clara McCartha (7 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals) from the right wing to put McDowell back in front 21-19.

That bucket sparked a commanding 30-0 run for the Lady Titans that turned around their fortunes quickly.

The unit came out quickly from the halftime break and went on a 14-0 run over the first three minutes of the half. A 27-0 margin in the third quarter put the game away.

Freshman Kinsley McKinney scored 11 points and pulled down eight rebounds, posting her first career double-figure outing.

The rest of the offense was eventually distributed. Kensly Stewart (5 steals, 3 assists) also had seven points in the contest. Kimora Stewart (6 steals, 2 rebounds, 2 assists), Emma Washburn and Kierstin Kemper finished up with six points apiece

Kaylin Darveaux (5 points), Abby McMahan (5 points), Karlie Kemper (4 points), Sage Young (3 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists), Faith Laws (2 points) and Peyton McPeters (1 point) also scored in the game.

You have to go back to January of 2019 for the last time a Lady Titan squad composed a five-game winning streak, and the last McDowell team to start a season 5-0 was the 2013-14 campaign squad. Current McDowell head coach Zack McCartha was a varsity assistant at that time.

The Lady Titans have an opportunity to match last season’s win total on Tuesday as they return home for four straight games, starting with Tuscola. McDowell hammered Tuscola 77-15 in the season opener Nov. 18. R-S Central visits Titan Gym next Friday. The Lady Titans pounded the Hilltoppers 60-10 last Tuesday.