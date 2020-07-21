Tee time: Marion Lake Club to host annual open championship

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of sporting events at a maniacal pace since the middle of March.
But at least one local tradition won’t be stopped this summer.
The Marion Lake Club will host the 41st Annual Al Farley Memorial McDowell County Open Golf Championship this Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 1 and 2.
Since social distancing is much easier to accomplish in golf than in many other sports, the Lake Club has held its usual spate of summer tournaments. Club Professional Greg Parker said he anticipates a solid turnout for the county open, especially since neighboring Burke County canceled its annual championship tourney.
“I’m cautiously optimistic,” said Parker. “Since the Burke Open was canceled, maybe some of those guys are talking about coming up. And we always get a few from Rutherford County, and our own contingent is growing.
“Last year was one of our biggest with 70-plus golfers, and I’d love to see 80-plus this year.”
That’s certainly an achievable number, especially since the tournament has attracted increasing numbers of out-of-town players in recent years.
One of those, Taylor Young of Hickory, walked away with the title last year, shooting 7-under-par in the two-day event to win by a solid five strokes. The 28-year-old, who was born in Marion and had numerous relatives playing the event, shot a 4-under 66 on Saturday and a 3-under 67 on Sunday to clip second-place finisher Lexton Ford (138), a West Caldwell High standout.
Young took command early, making six birdies on the front nine Saturday and riding the momentum the rest of the way. He recovered from a first-hole bogey on Sunday and was never threatened.
Brandon Godfrey of Marion captured his second Senior Division title; Steve Short won in the Super Seniors Division; and Carrie Jackson claimed the Ladies title for a record fourth time.
The entry fee for the tournament is $80 for club members and $110 for nonmembers. Golfers can make their own tee times for Saturday’s round, while Sunday’s round will be flighted, with tee times starting at 8:30 a.m. The tourney is 36-hole stroke play.
As always, the tournament should feature several flights, so golfers of all skill levels will be able to vie for various prizes. For more information or to sign up, call the Lake Club at 828-652-6232.
Note: The tournament is named for former longtime Lake Club Pro Al Farley, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 73.
