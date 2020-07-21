Tee time: Marion Lake Club to host annual open championship

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of sporting events at a maniacal pace since the middle of March.

But at least one local tradition won’t be stopped this summer.

The Marion Lake Club will host the 41st Annual Al Farley Memorial McDowell County Open Golf Championship this Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 1 and 2.

Since social distancing is much easier to accomplish in golf than in many other sports, the Lake Club has held its usual spate of summer tournaments. Club Professional Greg Parker said he anticipates a solid turnout for the county open, especially since neighboring Burke County canceled its annual championship tourney.

“I’m cautiously optimistic,” said Parker. “Since the Burke Open was canceled, maybe some of those guys are talking about coming up. And we always get a few from Rutherford County, and our own contingent is growing.

“Last year was one of our biggest with 70-plus golfers, and I’d love to see 80-plus this year.”

That’s certainly an achievable number, especially since the tournament has attracted increasing numbers of out-of-town players in recent years.