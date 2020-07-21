You are the owner of this article.
Tee time: Marion Lake Club to host annual open championship
Tee time: Marion Lake Club to host annual open championship

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of sporting events at a maniacal pace since the middle of March.

But at least one local tradition won’t be stopped this summer.

The Marion Lake Club will host the 41st Annual Al Farley Memorial McDowell County Open Golf Championship this Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 1 and 2.

Since social distancing is much easier to accomplish in golf than in many other sports, the Lake Club has held its usual spate of summer tournaments. Club Professional Greg Parker said he anticipates a solid turnout for the county open, especially since neighboring Burke County canceled its annual championship tourney.

“I’m cautiously optimistic,” said Parker. “Since the Burke Open was canceled, maybe some of those guys are talking about coming up. And we always get a few from Rutherford County, and our own contingent is growing.

“Last year was one of our biggest with 70-plus golfers, and I’d love to see 80-plus this year.”

That’s certainly an achievable number, especially since the tournament has attracted increasing numbers of out-of-town players in recent years.

One of those, Taylor Young of Hickory, walked away with the title last year, shooting 7-under-par in the two-day event to win by a solid five strokes. The 28-year-old, who was born in Marion and had numerous relatives playing the event, shot a 4-under 66 on Saturday and a 3-under 67 on Sunday to clip second-place finisher Lexton Ford (138), a West Caldwell High standout.

Young took command early, making six birdies on the front nine Saturday and riding the momentum the rest of the way. He recovered from a first-hole bogey on Sunday and was never threatened.

Brandon Godfrey of Marion captured his second Senior Division title; Steve Short won in the Super Seniors Division; and Carrie Jackson claimed the Ladies title for a record fourth time.

The entry fee for the tournament is $80 for club members and $110 for nonmembers. Golfers can make their own tee times for Saturday’s round, while Sunday’s round will be flighted, with tee times starting at 8:30 a.m. The tourney is 36-hole stroke play.

As always, the tournament should feature several flights, so golfers of all skill levels will be able to vie for various prizes. For more information or to sign up, call the Lake Club at 828-652-6232.

Note: The tournament is named for former longtime Lake Club Pro Al Farley, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 73.

 

Men’s Al Farley Open Golf Championship Winners

1980 - Brian Reep

1981 - Cecil Kaylor

1982 - Bucky Reep

1983 - Danny Gurley

1984 - Spencer Davis

1985 - Bucky Reep

1986 - Dave Nell

1987 - Junior Dalton

1988 - Jim Johnson

1989 - Jim Johnson

1990 - William "Scooter" Farley

1991 - Jim Johnson

1992 - Jim Johnson

1993 - John Connelly

1994 - Jim Johnson

1995 - Steve Dalton

1996 - Frank Farley

1997 - Justin Briggs

1998 - Tony Brooks

1999 - Justin Briggs

2000 - Rick Condrey

2001 - John Connelly

2002 - Rick Condrey

2003 - Rick Condrey

2004 – Brian Curry

2005 – Brian Curry

2006 – Rick Condrey

2007 – Chase Holland

2008 – Josh Davis

2009 – Josh Davis

2010 – Rick Condrey

2011 – Corey Holland

2012 – Jimmy Reynolds

2013 – Patrick Waters

2014 – Jimmy Reynolds

2015 – No tournament

2016 – Brandon Godfrey

2017 – Colby Odom

2018 – Kyle Scruggs

2019 – Taylor Young

Ladies Al Farley Open Golf Championship Winners

1999 – Sandy Baker

2000 – Fay Blanton

2001 – Sandy Baker

2002 – Emily Street

2003 – Emily Street

2004 – Jan Biddix

2005 – No champion

2006 – Sheila Ryan

2007 – Gwen Straub

2008 – Allie Wall

2009 – Gwen Straub

2010 – Madalyn Davis

2011 – Susie Sweet

2012 – Madalyn Davis

2013 – Carrie Jackson

2014 – Gwen Straub

2015 – No tournament

2016 – Carrie Jackson

2017 – Carrie Jackson

2018 – Tyler Price

2019 – Carrie Jackson

