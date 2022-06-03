Tee it up: Happy kids enjoying tee-ball at Maple Leaf

The Tennessee Titans have signed veteran defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker and cornerback Kenneth George. The Titans also placed safety Jamal Carter on injured reserve Monday. Walker has played 49 games in five seasons with Denver and Houston. He has 12 1/2 sacks after being a second-round pick at No. 51 overall out of Florida State by Denver in 2017. Walker spent last season with Houston. George went undrafted after playing 33 games in four seasons at the University of Tennessee.
Chris Olave just arrived in New Orleans. Michael Thomas will be returning soon. The two former Ohio State stars are central figures in a rebuilt Saints receiving corps designed to improve the NFL’s least productive passing game in 2021 with 187.4 yards per game. Olave was the Saints’ top draft choice last month and No. 11 overall. He caught 65 passes for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Buckeyes last season. He’s getting his first taste of the NFL as he participates in New Orleans’ rookie minicamp this weekend. Olave also spent a week and a half in Los Angeles working with Thomas.
Danielle Hunter is in reinvention mode this year with the Minnesota Vikings. He became the youngest player in NFL history to reach 50 sacks about 2 1/2 years ago. Since then he has had consecutive seasons wrecked by injury. The size of Hunter's contract created a question about whether he'd return to the Vikings this year. They found a way to bring him back and sign Za'Darius Smith to form a potent pass-rushing duo in their new 3-4 defense.
A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will meet with NFL officials in Texas. Watson, who is facing 22 civil lawsuits from massage therapists accusing him of sexual misconduct, plans to meet with the league representatives this week, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation. NFL reporter Josina Anderson was first to report the meeting on Twitter. A league spokesman declined to comment on the tweet and said "there’s no timetable as the review is active and ongoing.” Watson faces discipline from the league, which is independently investigating whether he violated the personal-conduct policy.
The Detroit Lions signed defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to a $35.7 million, four-year contract with a team option for a fifth season on Friday. Hutchinson’s fully guaranteed deal includes a $23.15 million signing bonus, according to agent Mike McCartney. Detroit drafted the former Michigan star with the No. 2 pick overall last month. The Lions also announced they signed former Alabama receiver Jameson Williams and 12 undrafted free agents. The Lions kicked off a three-day rookie minicamp on Friday.