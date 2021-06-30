Team Nebo Barbell strikes again: Lifters win 365 Strong world titles

Four athletes from Team Nebo Barbell made some big noise at the 365 Strong World Powerlifting Federation Championships in Charlotte.

The event late last year was an invitation-only, two-day meet with 300 lifters from all over the U.S. and the world. Team Nebo Barbell placed second in the team division in a 10-team field, and a quartet of Nebo lifters had first-place finishes.

Here’s a look at how each one fared:

Shelley Yates, 45, competed in the super-heavyweight women’s open and masters full-power (bench, squat, deadlift), multiply (lifting suits) divisions.

Yates went 8-for-9 on her attempts, squatting 628 pounds, bench-pressing 265 and deadlifting 452 for a total of 1,345 pounds. She was the open and masters world champion in her division and achieved elite pro totals for both masters and open.

Yates won best overall female multiply lifter and best overall female lifter of the meet. She is currently ranked No. 2 on the list of best female multiply masters division lifters of all time. Yates broke eight national, world and state records at the event.

Melissa Smith, 46, competed in the 148-pound women’s open and masters full-power multiply divisions.