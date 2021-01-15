Tall order: Lady Titans fall to towering Providence team in second round of playoffs

At various points in the 2021 season, the McDowell Lady Titans volleyball team had to navigate around some tall players up front.

But in the second round of the State 4A Playoffs Thursday, McDowell came across a unit taller than any they had seen this season, both figuratively and literally.

The fifth-seeded and undefeated Providence Panthers, with their long range at the net, overpowered the Lady Titans, winning 3-0 to advance to Saturday’s third round and ending a solid 2021 campaign for McDowell.

The Panthers hoisted a literal wall around the net, with one player over 6-feet tall on the outside and four more in the lineup at 5-foot-11.

While early in the match the Lady Titans were able to aggressively get the ball scoring position, over time the size advantage slowed down McDowell’s offense. Then, after that, Providence used its length to get some easy spikes at the net.

Middle blocker Madison Cail, the tallest Lady Panther on the floor at 6-foot, led her team with 14 kills in the match, including five each in the first and third games. Cail, along with outside hitter Gabby LaPata (11 kills) and Ava Pritchett (11 kills) provided most of the firepower.