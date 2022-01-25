Tall, athletic Rockets too much for Titans

The A.C. Reynolds Rockets had too much size, too much athleticism and too much Rakease Passmore.
All those attributes were on display as the league-leading Rockets (13-4 overall, 6-0 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) beat the McDowell Titans 77-42 Monday at Titan Gym.
McDowell (7-7, 3-3) tried gamely to bounce back from a big early deficit, but a cold start — the Titans missed their first 10 shots — was too much to overcome against a loaded Reynolds squad.
Passmore, a sophomore guard, led the Rockets with 16 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, played lock-down defense and delivered a highlight-reel, tomahawk slam before sitting out the entire fourth quarter. Reynolds put 12 in the scoring column and got at least one 3-pointer from nine different players.
Gutsy senior Mason Lamb led all scorers with 19 points and collected six steals and five boards, and forward Josh Smith added 10 points and a dunk of his own, but it wasn’t enough.
McDowell shot just 26% from the floor and was an uncharacteristic 0-for-13 from 3-point range. The much-taller Rockets out-rebounded the Titans 49-22 overall and 20-8 offensively.
“They’re a really, really good team,” said Titans head coach Brian Franklin. “They’re deep and they’ve got a little bit of everything. The big kid (post Grant Clayton) didn’t have to do a whole lot, but he’s a good player, and Passmore is a heck of an athlete. They can shoot it from the perimeter, and with all that athleticism, they’re really tough.”
Reynolds opened the game on a 13-2 run. McDowell got the same shots it usually gets to open a game, but didn’t make a field goal until Smith scored on an inbounds play with 2:15 to go in the first quarter. That basket cut the deficit to 18-6, but the Rockets built a 23-8 lead by the end of the quarter. Passmore had seven points and seven boards in the opening period.
Reynolds led 41-22 at halftime and 58-34 after three.
“We really struggled in the first quarter,” said Franklin. “We got some good looks there early on, but we just couldn’t make any of those. We dug ourselves a big hole. I thought Mason Lamb was good all night. He didn’t back down. I thought there was a stretch there near the end of the first half where we kind of hung our heads. Things weren’t going our way and we kind of lost our effort and enthusiasm, but Mason didn’t the entire night. We’ve kind of grown used to that this year.”
The Titans are on the road at Mitchell tonight (Wednesday) in nonconference action. McDowell returns to TMC play Friday at North Buncombe and then hosts T.C. Roberson Saturday.
A.C. Reynolds (77) Rakease Passmore 7-14 0-0 16, Cayden Mobley 2-5 0-0 6, Jayden Harper 2-8 2-2 7, DeShawn Stone 2-4 1-2 5, Grant Clayton 2-3 1-4 6, Declan Brown 4-8 1-2 9, Asher Cunningham 1-3 0-0 2, Jake Young 2-8 0-0 5, Ashton Dillon 4-5 0-0 10, Hunter Inabinett 0-1 0-0 0, Adrian Gibson 0-1 0-0 0, Jordan Yu 1-1 0-0 3, Aidan McCullough 2-3 0-0 5, Ryan Wilson 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 30-64 5-10 77.
McDowell (42) Mason Lamb 6-12 7-8 19, Josh Smith 3-12 4-4 10, Jeremiah Ellis 3-5 1-2 7, Jandon Robbins 0-6 0-0 0, David Olivo 0-1 0-0 0, Marshall Lamb 0-4 0-0 0, Jeryah Cash 0-1 0-1 0, Kaiden Compton 1-3 2-4 4, Ethan Hensley 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson Marsh 0-3 0-0 0, Xavier Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Devyn Cash 1-2 0-0 2, Ashton Burnette 0-2 0-0 0, Matthew Spivey 0-1 0-0 0, Collin Henson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-53 14-19 42.
A.C. Reynolds 23 18 17 19 – 77
McDowell 08 14 12 08 – 42
Rebounds: ACR (49) MHS (22) Rebound leaders: ACR (Brown 15, Passmore 11) MHS (Mas. Lamb, Compton 5) 3-point goals: ACR (12-38) MHS (0-13) ACR (Passmore 2-8, Mobley 2-5, Harper 1-6, Stone 0-1, Clayton, Yu, Wilson 1-1, Brown 0-3, Young 1-7, Dillon 2-3, McCullough 1-2) MHS (Robbins 0-3, Lamb, J. Cash, Burnette, Spivey 0-1, Smith 0-4, Mar. Lamb 0-2) MHS assist leaders: (Robbins 2) MHS steals leaders: (Mas. Lamb 6) Turnovers: ACR (23) MHS (14)