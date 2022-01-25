Tall, athletic Rockets too much for Titans

The A.C. Reynolds Rockets had too much size, too much athleticism and too much Rakease Passmore.

All those attributes were on display as the league-leading Rockets (13-4 overall, 6-0 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) beat the McDowell Titans 77-42 Monday at Titan Gym.

McDowell (7-7, 3-3) tried gamely to bounce back from a big early deficit, but a cold start — the Titans missed their first 10 shots — was too much to overcome against a loaded Reynolds squad.

Passmore, a sophomore guard, led the Rockets with 16 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, played lock-down defense and delivered a highlight-reel, tomahawk slam before sitting out the entire fourth quarter. Reynolds put 12 in the scoring column and got at least one 3-pointer from nine different players.

Gutsy senior Mason Lamb led all scorers with 19 points and collected six steals and five boards, and forward Josh Smith added 10 points and a dunk of his own, but it wasn’t enough.

McDowell shot just 26% from the floor and was an uncharacteristic 0-for-13 from 3-point range. The much-taller Rockets out-rebounded the Titans 49-22 overall and 20-8 offensively.