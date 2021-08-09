Sweet repeat: Bumgarner clips Witherspoon in playoff for 2nd straight county championship

Witherspoon, a 19-year-old Morganton resident, recovered nicely and had a medium-length putt for bogey, but by then it was a moot point.

“I thought I could play a comfortable cut like I have all day, but I hadn’t hit the ball good for 10 holes, and I just dug the toe into the ground and it turned over on me,” said Witherspoon, who was playing in the event for the first time. “I had a makeable bogey putt, but he (Bumgarner) just hit it close.”

The first person to embrace Bumgarner as he walked off the green was his grandfather, Steve Short, a longtime Lake Club member who claimed his third straight super seniors (70 and older) championship Sunday. Bumgarner said it was especially meaningful for both grandson and grandfather to pull off back-to-back titles.

“It was special again, as it always is,” said Bumgarner. “Seeing him tear up makes me real happy when it’s for something good.”

Short said he wasn’t as concerned with his own round Sunday as with his grandson’s.

“I was thinking about him more than anything today,” said Short. “I’m proud of him. He’s super special to me. He grew up on this golf course. This is where he learned to play golf.