Sweet repeat: Bumgarner clips Witherspoon in playoff for 2nd straight county championship

NEBO — Repeat champions have been relatively rare in the history of the Annual Al Farley Memorial McDowell County Open, and playoffs have been even scarcer.
The 2021 tourney had both.
Noah Bumgarner made birdie on the first extra hole to edge Carson Witherspoon and claim his second consecutive county open championship Sunday at Marion Lake Club.
Bumgarner, a Lenoir resident and recent graduate of West Caldwell High, made birdie on the par-5 first hole to clip Witherspoon after the duo finished the two-day event tied at 4-under par.
Bumgarner hit a 3-wood off the tee and kept the ball in the middle of the fairway on the decisive hole. Witherspoon then hit his first drive out of bounds to the left and had to play a provisional. Bumgarner, whose drive got him around the corner beautifully on the dog-leg right par-5, was on the green in two. With the pressure essentially off, he narrowly missed a long eagle putt, but tapped in for birdie to close the deal.
“I went first and hit what I did the first two days when I made birdie on the first two days,” said Bumgarner, 18. “I hit it right down the middle and saw one (Witherspoon’s drive) go left, and thought, this is doable again.
“I knew that 5 would win, so I just tugged it on up there and tapped it in. It’s a nice feeling.”
Witherspoon, a 19-year-old Morganton resident, recovered nicely and had a medium-length putt for bogey, but by then it was a moot point.
“I thought I could play a comfortable cut like I have all day, but I hadn’t hit the ball good for 10 holes, and I just dug the toe into the ground and it turned over on me,” said Witherspoon, who was playing in the event for the first time. “I had a makeable bogey putt, but he (Bumgarner) just hit it close.”
The first person to embrace Bumgarner as he walked off the green was his grandfather, Steve Short, a longtime Lake Club member who claimed his third straight super seniors (70 and older) championship Sunday. Bumgarner said it was especially meaningful for both grandson and grandfather to pull off back-to-back titles.
“It was special again, as it always is,” said Bumgarner. “Seeing him tear up makes me real happy when it’s for something good.”
Short said he wasn’t as concerned with his own round Sunday as with his grandson’s.
“I was thinking about him more than anything today,” said Short. “I’m proud of him. He’s super special to me. He grew up on this golf course. This is where he learned to play golf.
“I played well yesterday but I didn’t play as well today. The back side was a little slow and I got a little tired. There weren’t but a few other super seniors in it, but I managed to make some putts down the end and just held on.”
Witherspoon shot a 5-under-par 65 Saturday to share the lead with Danny Boughman, who claimed the seniors championship and eventually finished tied for first with Bumgarner and Witherspoon, but was not eligible for the championships since he played from the white (senior) tees. Jim McMahan carded a 67 and was two behind the leaders.
Bumgarner was one of four golfers, including B.J. Terry, Trip Morrow and Colton Makowiec, who shot 68 on the first day.
Witherspoon had a chance to win on 18 Sunday, but he lipped out a bogey putt that would have ended it. He finished with a 1-over-par 71 in the second round, while Bumgarner put together a pair of 68s.
“I putted lights-out this week, but I didn’t hit the ball good on the back nine today,” said Witherspoon, who was 5-over after the turn Sunday.
Other flight winners Sunday were Freddy Jones, Trey Young, Brandon Godfrey, William “Scooter” Farley, Andy Seagle, James King, Marc Edwards and Coda Johnson. No women played in the event, so a ladies champion was not crowned.
Bumgarner was the first player to repeat as champion since the tournament adopted its current open format in 2010. Prior to that year, the event was open only to McDowell County residents. Four other players have won back-to-back titles, including Jimmy Johnson — who accomplished the feat twice (1988-89, 1991-92) — Rick Condrey (2002-03), Brian Curry (2004-05) and Josh Davis (2008-09).
The playoff was the first in the tourney since Jimmy Reynolds edged Godfrey for the championship in 2014.
Bumgarner, who will play collegiately at Meridian Community College in Mississippi this fall, said he’s already excited about a chance to three-peat.
“Oh yeah, I’ll be playing next year,” he said with a smile. “Send me the dates right now.”
In all, 82 golfers took part, down slightly from last year’s record total of 91, but still a solid turnout for the county’s oldest and most prestigious tournament, which had averaged in the mid-70s the previous decade.