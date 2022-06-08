 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Swamp Foxes open play in Old North State League

  • Updated
  • 0

The Marion Swamp Foxes summer collegiate league baseball team opened its inaugural season last Friday, and it included a convincing 14-3 victory in the season opener against the Mecklenburg Muscadines.

The Swamp Foxes did all of their damage early, jumping out to a 10-0 lead after two innings. Mecklenburg got on the board with three runs in the top of the third but Marion countered with four runs in the next half inning.

The Swamp Foxes collected six hits in total. Designated hitter Quin Adelson (2RBIs, 3R, BB) and catcher Zachary Wall (RBI) had two hits each. Garrett Bugarin (3BB) and left fielder Riley Hochrine (2BB) added a hit each.

Starting pitcher Matt Brock (3IP, 3R, 3H, 6K, 3BB) allowed the runs scored by the Muscadines. Relief pitchers Hunter Griebel, Evan McDade and Oliver Zahn picked up the slack, allowing just one hit in the last four innings.

Over the weekend Marion lost a pair of contests to the Hendersonville Honeycrisps.

People are also reading…

On Saturday, the Honeycrisps erupted with an eight-run eighth inning to win 19-6, and on Sunday, Hendersonville was able to hold off a late rally to beat Marion 7-4.

The Marion Swamp Foxes are members of the Old North State League, which is a collegiate summer wooden-bat league comprised of different NCAA and NAIA prospects. Coker University hitting and catching coach Chasen Claus will manage the Swamp Foxes.

Marion hosted the Reidsville Luckies on Wednesday and hosts the Lenoir Legends on Friday (7 p.m.). All games will be played at Big League Camp.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vikings get big pass-rush boost with Hunter's healthy return

Vikings get big pass-rush boost with Hunter's healthy return

Danielle Hunter is in reinvention mode this year with the Minnesota Vikings. He became the youngest player in NFL history to reach 50 sacks about 2 1/2 years ago. Since then he has had consecutive seasons wrecked by injury. The size of Hunter's contract created a question about whether he'd return to the Vikings this year. They found a way to bring him back and sign Za'Darius Smith to form a potent pass-rushing duo in their new 3-4 defense.

Olave eager to team with Thomas in Saints' rebuilt pass game

Olave eager to team with Thomas in Saints' rebuilt pass game

Chris Olave just arrived in New Orleans. Michael Thomas will be returning soon. The two former Ohio State stars are central figures in a rebuilt Saints receiving corps designed to improve the NFL’s least productive passing game in 2021 with 187.4 yards per game. Olave was the Saints’ top draft choice last month and No. 11 overall. He caught 65 passes for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Buckeyes last season. He’s getting his first taste of the NFL as he participates in New Orleans’ rookie minicamp this weekend. Olave also spent a week and a half in Los Angeles working with Thomas.  

Titans sign veteran defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker

The Tennessee Titans have signed veteran defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker and cornerback Kenneth George. The Titans also placed safety Jamal Carter on injured reserve Monday. Walker has played 49 games in five seasons with Denver and Houston. He has 12 1/2 sacks after being a second-round pick at No. 51 overall out of Florida State by Denver in 2017. Walker spent last season with Houston. George went undrafted after playing 33 games in four seasons at the University of Tennessee. 

AP source: Browns Watson to meet with NFL officials in Texas

AP source: Browns Watson to meet with NFL officials in Texas

A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will meet with NFL officials in Texas. Watson, who is facing 22 civil lawsuits from massage therapists accusing him of sexual misconduct, plans to meet with the league representatives this week, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation. NFL reporter Josina Anderson was first to report the meeting on Twitter. A league spokesman declined to comment on the tweet and said "there’s no timetable as the review is active and ongoing.” Watson faces discipline from the league, which is independently investigating whether he violated the personal-conduct policy. 

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods rejected 'mind-blowing' offer to join Saudi golf circuit