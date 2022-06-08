Swamp Foxes open play in Old North State League

The Marion Swamp Foxes summer collegiate league baseball team opened its inaugural season last Friday, and it included a convincing 14-3 victory in the season opener against the Mecklenburg Muscadines.

The Swamp Foxes did all of their damage early, jumping out to a 10-0 lead after two innings. Mecklenburg got on the board with three runs in the top of the third but Marion countered with four runs in the next half inning.

The Swamp Foxes collected six hits in total. Designated hitter Quin Adelson (2RBIs, 3R, BB) and catcher Zachary Wall (RBI) had two hits each. Garrett Bugarin (3BB) and left fielder Riley Hochrine (2BB) added a hit each.

Starting pitcher Matt Brock (3IP, 3R, 3H, 6K, 3BB) allowed the runs scored by the Muscadines. Relief pitchers Hunter Griebel, Evan McDade and Oliver Zahn picked up the slack, allowing just one hit in the last four innings.

Over the weekend Marion lost a pair of contests to the Hendersonville Honeycrisps.

On Saturday, the Honeycrisps erupted with an eight-run eighth inning to win 19-6, and on Sunday, Hendersonville was able to hold off a late rally to beat Marion 7-4.

The Marion Swamp Foxes are members of the Old North State League, which is a collegiate summer wooden-bat league comprised of different NCAA and NAIA prospects. Coker University hitting and catching coach Chasen Claus will manage the Swamp Foxes.

Marion hosted the Reidsville Luckies on Wednesday and hosts the Lenoir Legends on Friday (7 p.m.). All games will be played at Big League Camp.