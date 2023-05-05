Just under a month ago the A.C. Reynolds Lady Rockets ruined a great performance by McDowell freshmen pitcher Kinsley McKinney. Finding themselves looking at the same situation in the rematch McKinney and the rest of the Lady Titans made sure that was not going to happen again. McDowell sends its seniors off in style with an exciting 4-3 extra inning win Friday night at Titan Field in the regular season finale.

Friday’s win finished out a competitive MAC regular season, even through neither team won the league championship both McDowell (14-7, 8-4) and A.C. Reynolds (12-6, 9-3) were nearly dead even for the second and third spots in the league. The Lady Rockets will be the conference 4A automatic qualifier for Tuesday’s opening round of the 4A State playoffs while the Lady Titans have positioned themselves to possibly receive a home game in the first round due to an RPI of 15 by the NCHSAA as of Saturday morning.

Both teams with single runs in three of the first four innings of play held a stalemate through regulation. It was in the bottom of the eighth where McDowell broke through for the win. Center fielder Abby Wyatt; who had four hits in the game doubled to center on the second pitch at bat to put the winning run into scoring position. Sage Young grounded out for the first out of the inning, but Wyatt did advance to third on the plate to get the winning run over. Then after fouling off the first three pitches, Maris Suttles took a pitch the other way and dropped it into right fielder for the walk-off.

The game winner helped secure a great outing by McKinney who tossed eight innings allowing one earned run on three hits striking out three batters and walking one. Defensively, the Lady Titans committed three errors in the game with the first of them directly resulting in a run. Suttles overthrew third base trying to complete a double play in the frame, letting the run score.

The Lady Rockets second run occurred in the second with an RBI-hit from Kyndall Morman to left scoring Aubrey Treadway. The third run, allowed by McKinney, was in the top of the fourth; two walks and an error loaded the bases. Freshman Kayla Doughty was then hit by a pitch that put Reynolds in front 3-2 at the time. McDowell tied it in the bottom of the fourth when Emily Denton scored on an RBI hit by Miranda Wall.

Reynolds were able to get one hit each in the sixth and seven innings, but McKinney was able to shut any rally down in those frames. That sequence of events all led to the ending in the bottom of the eighth.

Wyatt, with four hits in the game, finished the regular season with a sparking .531 batting average. Suttles, catcher Gracie Rice, Wall and a solo homerun by Kierstin Kemper’s solo homerun added one hit apiece in the victory.

The NCHSAA will release the playoff pairings for softball on Monday with the opening round Tuesday evening.