Sustained success: Titans' offense hopes to put more long drives together this season

The 2021 spring football season provided some illusions that the McDowell Titans offensively were a force.
But when you really sit down and look at the statistics, the Titans were an opportunistic group that won games by capitalizing on some help from the other side of the trenches. The team averaged less than 200 yards per game and around 15 points per contest in the abbreviated spring campaign, which consisted of only six games, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fast forward, and McDowell, going into the fall is not only looking to continue being opportunistic but wants a more well-rounded attack that can sustain drives.
The offense brings back some experience up front and under center, but it will also have to rely on a good number of younger faces at the skill positions to reach its goals.
The coaching staff has installed a new scheme as the Titans will play in a full 10-game schedule for the first time since 2019. One of the biggest changes comes from within the staff as Zack McCartha has returned and will take over the role of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. McCartha returns after a five year stint at Mitchell High.
So far he has seen a group that is catching on to the new scheme being implemented.
“These kids have been committed so far in the preseason, learning this new scheme and the terminology behind it,” said McCartha. “They’re getting better, and you can see the product getting better on the field with each passing day. Our goal is to maintain a balanced attack and to move the football consistently. It’s going to be a work in progress, but we’re implementing in a system that we can sustain for several years and something that as we go on everyone can get more comfortable.”
The offense will be orchestrated by senior quarterback Gabe Marsh, who returns for this third varsity season. Marsh was 48-for-92 for 619 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions in the spring and has worked to improve his accuracy during the summer. His production is expected to increase quite a bit this fall, and it may also come from his feet as well.
“Gabe is a tough kid and can throw the ball well, but we’re hoping we can use him as a threat to run the ball as well,” said McCartha. “He’s definitely capable of doing it. Gabe has done a good job picking up what we have done so far.”
Marsh (6-1, 185) did average about seven rush attempts a game in the spring but he averaged less than two yards per attempt, a number skewed by sack yardage. An improvement on his part in the running game can open things up in other areas.
Junior wingback Rickey Carr will serve as the backup to Marsh, and junior Tyler Leszcynski serve as the emergency third quarterback.
“Ricky is going to play a lot of wingback for us, but he is intelligent enough and capable of running the quarterback position,” said McCartha.
The receiving corps and tight end positions combined return just one starter from the spring.
The most significant loss is that of all-conference performer Riley Moore, who led the Northwestern Conference in receiving with 20 catches for 413 yards and three touchdowns.
Junior tight end Jeremiah Ellis (6-3, 230) had seven receptions for 80 yards and is the leading returner. Ellis continues to grow physically and in the offseason has worked hard to become a better run-blocking tight end as well. Senior Evan Grigsby (5-10, 160) made four catches, one for a score.
Those two will be looked upon to help lead a slew of first-year varsity players.
Sophomore Jackson Marsh (6-1, 160), the younger brother of Gabe, has showed promise so far in the preseason. Jackson’s speed is one of his strongest attributes.
“Jackson is a fast, athletic kid,” said receivers coach Allen Tate. “His routes are getting better. We’re looking forward to seeing what he can do for us not only this year but long term.”
Senior wide-out Jeryah Cash (6-0, 150) will line up opposite of Marsh at receiver. Cash is known for his route running and will play a big role in the passing game.
A pair of seniors and a trio of juniors will provide depth on the outside including Matthew Spivey, Ethan Hensley Kobe Nolan, Devyn Cash and Magesty Summey. Hensley is currently out due to a knee injury suffered back in the summer but could eventually work into the mix.
In the backfield McDowell could potentially have one of its most diverse units in a long time. Junior Blake Boswell (5-8, 180) has returned from an ankle injury that cost him the spring season and will be looked upon to play an important role at the running back position. Boswell will be one of as many as five guys who could see time in the backfield this fall.
Backing him up will be senior Kiyuan Selby (5-10, 180), who transferred to McDowell County from Manteo. Selby has shown some promise in the short time that he has been in the program. Senior Helon Alvarado (6-0, 215) also returns bulked up and has shown some promise in the offseason.
Freshman Josh Ellis rounds out the group of running backs on the roster. Ellis (5-6, 145) could be a possible eight quarter candidate early on in the season.
“Blake is someone that we are looking to do a lot with this year,” said McCartha. “He has pretty good vision and can find those holes to get in. He can also be that kind of guy that can give you positive yards when maybe not a lot is there. For our offense that is very important. Helon is a kid that’s getting stronger and with his size and quickness, he’s getting carries especially short yardage situations. Kiyuan is a kid that came into the program late and is working to get caught up to everyone else.”
The wingback position features three upperclassmen with Carr and senior Grayson Blackwelder (5-11, 215) getting the majority of the looks at the wing. Senior Dawson Bartlett (6-0, 205) will be a third option. Each of these three players will play extensively on the defensive side of the ball as well, but all three can be capable two-way players. Sophomore Hunter Kirby will be a fourth wing on the roster.
As diverse as the skill positions look this fall, the group’s success will be dependent upon what happens up front.
The offensive line will feature some new faces, but up the middle it will be an experienced group.
Seniors Jesse Barrier (5-11, 205) and James Day (5-10, 240) will man the guard positions, and senior Michael Ellis (6-0, 235) will snap the ball at center again. Day was an all-conference choice last season.
It will be on the edges where some questions remain.
The left tackle position could feature as many as three different options, starting with sophomore Colby Carr (5-11, 235), sophomore Jonathon Hall (6-2, 280) and senior Trey Keasler (6-4, 245). The right tackle position will be secured by senior Hogan Fortune (5-11, 250), who played extensively as a junior.
Several other players will provide depth this season on the line, including Joseph Gowan, Riley Preswood, Christopher Byrd and Kaden Gettys.
And finally, sophomore Andres Guerrero will take on the kicking duties after the graudation of all-NWC pick Seth Baird, who was 10-of-12 on extra points, punted for a 35.4 yard average and led the team in scoring.
McDowell Titan football stats 2021 (spring)
McDowell Opponents
First downs 60 95
Rushes-yds. 163-562 233-1060
Passing 48-92-3-4 46-87-3-8
Passing yds. 619 716
Total yds. 1181 1776
Fumbles/lost 8/6 8/3
Penalties-yds. 36-385 37-358
McDowell 27 14 20 30 – 91
Opponents 31 50 12 53 – 146
Individual stats
Offense
Rushing
Player Att. Yds. Avg. TD
Quantavian Moore 56 222 3.9 2
Jacob Pearson 20 95 4.8 0
Seth Baird 14 82 5.9 4
Gabe Marsh 41 79 1.9 0
Helon Alvarado 20 58 2.9 1
Grayson Blackwelder 6 25 4.2 0
Jesse Barrier 4 8 2.0 0
Riley Moore 1 2 2.0 0
Totals 163 562 3.4 7
Passing
Player Comp. Att. Yds. INT TD
Marsh 48 92 619 3 4
Receiving
Player Rec. Yds. TD
R. Moore 20 413 3
Jeremiah Ellis 7 80 0
Pearson 8 65 0
Evan Grigsby 4 37 1
Baird 4 23 0
Q. Moore 3 9 0
Bryson Effler 1 9 0
Alvarado 1 m5 0
Kickoff/punt returns
Player Ret. Yds. Avg. TD
Q. Moore 6 160 26.7 1
R. Moore 2 20 10.0 0
Pearson 1 16 16.0 0
Baird 3 19 6.3 0
Grigsby 2 6 3.0 0
Luke Roberts 1 5 5.0 0
Alvarado 1 2 2.0 0
Grigsby 1 1 1.0 0
Kicking
Player XPA XPM FGM FGA Blk. Long