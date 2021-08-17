Sustained success: Titans' offense hopes to put more long drives together this season

The 2021 spring football season provided some illusions that the McDowell Titans offensively were a force.

But when you really sit down and look at the statistics, the Titans were an opportunistic group that won games by capitalizing on some help from the other side of the trenches. The team averaged less than 200 yards per game and around 15 points per contest in the abbreviated spring campaign, which consisted of only six games, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fast forward, and McDowell, going into the fall is not only looking to continue being opportunistic but wants a more well-rounded attack that can sustain drives.

The offense brings back some experience up front and under center, but it will also have to rely on a good number of younger faces at the skill positions to reach its goals.

The coaching staff has installed a new scheme as the Titans will play in a full 10-game schedule for the first time since 2019. One of the biggest changes comes from within the staff as Zack McCartha has returned and will take over the role of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. McCartha returns after a five year stint at Mitchell High.

So far he has seen a group that is catching on to the new scheme being implemented.