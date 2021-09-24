Strong second half lifts Chase over McDowell JVs

For a half, the McDowell Titans junior varsity football team’s game plan of using ball control worked brilliantly.

However, the second half was a different story as the Chase High Trojans ultimately pulled, away winning on their home turf 26-14 Thursday evening.

Chase jumped on the board on their first possession of the night. Quarterback Turner McSwain capped off the drive with an 18-yard touchdown run giving the Trojans a 6-0 lead with 2:33 left in the first.

McDowell (1-3) then worked a methodical drive in the second quarter, taking up a large chunk of real estate and more importantly, the clock. Brett Page capped off the drive with a 4-yard run, tying the game 6-6 with less than 30 left in the half. The drive, which almost stalled out closer to midfield, was helped by 48-yard play from quarterback Job Marsh to receiver Marshall Lamb. That play helped set up the eventual score.

Unfortunately, the Titans’ momentum going into the break was quickly broken thereafter. The Trojans took to the air as McSwain connected with Jajari Mosely on a couple occasions to move the chains. Mosely later on put Chase back in front with a 6-yard touchdown run, making it 14-6 after the successful conversion.