Strong in defeat: Titans battle two-time defending league champs down to the wire

For the second week in a row, the McDowell Titans gave one of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference’s best teams everything it wanted, but came up short on the scoreboard.
The Titans (2-3) went toe-to-toe with the two-time defending conference champion Watauga Pioneers (4-0) before falling 26-12 in a physical, hard-fought, throwback of a game Friday at Titan Stadium.
McDowell had the ball with a chance to tie the score in the fourth quarter, and the outcome wasn’t decided until the Pioneers scored a game-sealing touchdown on fourth-and-goal with 3:57 to play.
It was Watauga’s 20th straight NWC win and the Pioneers’ seventh in a row over the Titans, but it didn’t come without some bumps and bruises and a genuine threat from the Titans.
McDowell, which turned in a similarly gutsy effort a week ago in a loss to Alexander Central, dropped its third in a row after winning the first two games of the season.
The Titans’ coach said he told his club essentially the same thing he told them after last week’s loss.
“They played so hard,” said McDowell head coach Darrell Brewer. “I told them we didn’t get the results we wanted tonight, but I’m proud of them. How can you fuss at a group like that? They lay it all out there. I hate it for them, because they just play so hard.”
The Titans had their chances.
McDowell trailed 19-12 early in the fourth quarter, although Watauga appeared to driving for a back-breaking score. But Titans linebacker Grayson Blackwelder intercepted Carlton Horine’s pass at the 15 and returned it to the 25-yard line.
But the Titans went three-and-out, and the Pioneers then marched 63 yards in 10 plays. The Pioneers eventually faced a fourth-and-goal from the 3, and running back Seb Best punched it in from there for the game-winner with 3:57 to go.
It was the decisive moment in a hard-hitting, donnybrook of a game.
“It’s what we expected,” said Watauga head coach Ryan Habich. “McDowell’s very physical up front and they’ve got some returners back. We’re just so green. People think we’re still the same Watauga as the last three or four years and we’re not.
“We knew this would be a test for us. We knew McDowell was a much better football team than St. Stephens and Hickory, so we knew it would be a good game, especially at this place. And it was 80 degrees (at game time), very hot for our kids coming off the mountain, and we’re not used to that.”
The Pioneers’ running game was its usual efficient self, however.
Watauga rolled up 237 yards on 63 rushing attempts. Fullback Carter Everett led the way with 101 yards and two scores on 25 carries. Best added 86 yards and a touchdown on 18 rushes.
Meanwhile, McDowell struggled to run the football, gaining just 62 yards on 15 attempts. But the Titans’ passing game was stellar. Junior quarterback Gabe Marsh was 14-of-23 passing for 182 yards and two touchdowns. Senior receiver Riley Moore caught seven balls for a career-high 121 yards and a touchdown.
Despite the Titans’ solid effort, penalties were a major issue. McDowell was flagged nine times for 120 yards, with seven of those infractions being 15-yarders.
Even so, the Titans had all the momentum early.
Moore got the Titans on the scoreboard first. The versatile senior caught a quick receiver screen from Marsh, got a good block, and sprinted 78 yards straight down the sideline to give the Titans a 6-0 lead with 2:38 to go in the opening quarter. Watauga blocked the extra point kick.
But the Pioneers answered with an epic drive that covered 78 yards in a whopping 21 plays and took 10:35 off the clock. Watauga converted two fourth downs on the march, which was capped off by Everett’s 2-yard plunge with 4:03 left in the half. Everett hit the upright on the point-after, and the game remained tied.
McDowell then had a fast three-and-out, giving Watauga time for another strike before halftime. Horine hooked up with Orlando Leon on a 33-yard catch-and-run that gave the Pioneers a 13-6 edge at the break.
Watauga then took the second-half kickoff and rolled 60 yards in 10 plays. Horine found Leon again from the 20, and the receiver rolled across the goal line for a 19-6 lead.
The Titans didn’t quit, though.
McDowell put together a solid, 80-yard scoring drive. Marsh had a 19-yard completion to tight end Jeremiah Ellis on the possession, and later found Evan Grigsby wide open on play action for a 15-yard touchdown. Seth Baird’s kick hit the upright and bounced out, but the Titans were within a TD at 19-12.
The score stayed that way until Best’s late touchdown ended the threat.
Watauga outgained the Titans 304-244 overall and had 24 first downs to the Titans’ 10. But McDowell’s defense bled slowly and kept the Titans in the game.
“The defense played great,” said Brewer. “They got us the ball back down here one time, and they (Watauga) scored on us on fourth down and we almost had a heck of a stand. The defense played their tails off.
“We got a little bit going with the passing game, and in the second half, we put together a couple of drives. We ran it some pretty good and threw it some pretty good. That’s what you’ve got to be. When you’re one-dimensional, it’s hard. You’ve got to be able to do both to be a good football team.”
Habich said the Titans are well on their way to being just that.
“Their linebackers were physical, and No. 4 (senior Jacob Pearson) is a heck of a player; I wish he was at Watauga the way he runs around,” said Habich. “I love the way he plays.
“Coach Brewer is doing an excellent job. They’re playing physical football. They hit us in the mouth and they beat us up front. They forced us to do something we didn’t want to do, which is run outside about 85% of the time. So give them a lot of credit. I wish them the best of luck.”
The Titans are idle next week before traveling to Freedom for the season finale Apr. 9.
Watauga McDowell
First downs 24 10
Rushes-yds. 63-237 15-62
Passing 5-6-1-2 14-23-0-2
Passing yds. 67 182
Total yds. 304 244
Return yds. 2 34
Fumbles/lost 0/0 0/0
Penalties-yds. 6-55 9-120
Punts-avg. 1-48 4-43.5
Watauga 00 13 06 07 – 26
McDowell 06 00 06 00 – 12
Individual stats: Rushing: Watauga (Seb Best 18-86-TD, Carlton Horine 11-28, Carter Everett 25-101-2TDs, Joe Penley 3-m4, Cole Horine 4-18, Orlando Leon 2-8) McDowell (Gabe Marsh 6-14, Quantavian Moore 5-22, Seth Baird 2-8, Jacob Pearson 2-18) Passing: Watauga (Ca. Horine 5-6-1-2-67 yds.) McDowell (Marsh 14-23-0-2-182 yds.) Receiving: Watauga (Co. Horine 1-m4, Best 2-18, Leon 2-52-2TDs) McDowell (Jeremiah Ellis 2-34, Q. Moore 1-4, Riley Moore 7-121-TD, Pearson 1-m5, Evan Grigsby 1-15-TD, Baird 2-13)
Scoring summary
First quarter
M – R. Moore 78 pass from Marsh, kick blocked (2:38)
Second quarter
W – Everett 2 run, kick failed (4:03)
W – Leon 33 pass from Ca. Horine, Everett kick (1:08)
Third quarter
W – Leon 20 pass from Ca. Horine, kick failed (6:57)
M – Grigsby 15 pass from Marsh, kick failed (1:21)