Strong in defeat: Titans battle two-time defending league champs down to the wire

The Titans had their chances.

McDowell trailed 19-12 early in the fourth quarter, although Watauga appeared to driving for a back-breaking score. But Titans linebacker Grayson Blackwelder intercepted Carlton Horine’s pass at the 15 and returned it to the 25-yard line.

But the Titans went three-and-out, and the Pioneers then marched 63 yards in 10 plays. The Pioneers eventually faced a fourth-and-goal from the 3, and running back Seb Best punched it in from there for the game-winner with 3:57 to go.

It was the decisive moment in a hard-hitting, donnybrook of a game.

“It’s what we expected,” said Watauga head coach Ryan Habich. “McDowell’s very physical up front and they’ve got some returners back. We’re just so green. People think we’re still the same Watauga as the last three or four years and we’re not.

“We knew this would be a test for us. We knew McDowell was a much better football team than St. Stephens and Hickory, so we knew it would be a good game, especially at this place. And it was 80 degrees (at game time), very hot for our kids coming off the mountain, and we’re not used to that.”

The Pioneers’ running game was its usual efficient self, however.