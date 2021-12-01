Strong down the stretch: Lady Titans fend off R-S Central comeback attempt, cruise to 58-44 win

This time, the McDowell Lady Titans made sure there was no comeback.
The Lady Titans (2-0) – who saw a nine-point, fourth-quarter advantage evaporate in a 48-45 overtime win last week in the season opener – again constructed a solid lead over the R-S Central Lady Hilltoppers.
The result this time was a convincing 58-44 win at Titan Gym in the home opener Tuesday.
McDowell got an outstanding performance from freshman point guard Kensly Stewart, who scored a team-high 17 points to go along with seven assists, four steals and three rebounds. Junior forward Peyton McPeters (5 rebounds, 2 steals) joined her in double figures with 14 points.
The Lady Titans, whose depth was apparent throughout – McDowell used 10 players in the first half alone – got seven points each from Abby McMahan (team-high 11 rebounds), Faith Laws (5 rebounds, 2 steals) and Tayla Carson.
“I was getting a little worried there early in the third,” said Lady Titans head coach Zack McCartha. “But we had a moment there, where if you can just get a basket and calm down, you’ll be fine, and we did that.
“I told them to just go at them. You’re as good as they are or better, so just go at them.”
The moment McCartha referenced came late in the third quarter when R-S Central (0-3) cut a 10-point halftime deficit in half at 34-29 with 1:50 to go in the third quarter.
But the Lady Titans responded with an 11-1 run that gave them enough of a cushion to get home.
Stewart, Laws and McMahan scored three points each during the spurt, and McPeters capped it with a layup at the 6:25 mark of the fourth to push the advantage to 45-30.
The lead stayed in double figures the rest of the way.
Central got 21 points and eight rebounds from guard Joyasia Smith and 19 points and seven boards from guard Jada Whiteside. Forward Makenzi Searcy (3 points) gave McDowell trouble with her length, pulling seven of her game-high 12 rebounds on the offensive end, but fouled out with 10 seconds to go in the third.
Central never found its footing after McDowell opened the game on a 10-0 run. The Lady Hilltoppers turned it over on five of their first six possessions, and the Lady Titans cashed several of those miscues in for easy points.
Stewart had six of the initial 10 points, and McDowell’s transition game looked sharp.
“She’s a tremendous athlete, and what I really like about her is that she’s played through every mistake that she’s made,” said McCartha. “That has allowed her to have a few lulls and a few turnovers here and there, and just keep going and find ways to be successful. I’m really proud of her.
“I was worried how we would come out and start, since we just played them last week and beat them in overtime. I thought we might start slowly, but we did the opposite.”