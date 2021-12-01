Strong down the stretch: Lady Titans fend off R-S Central comeback attempt, cruise to 58-44 win

But the Lady Titans responded with an 11-1 run that gave them enough of a cushion to get home.

Stewart, Laws and McMahan scored three points each during the spurt, and McPeters capped it with a layup at the 6:25 mark of the fourth to push the advantage to 45-30.

The lead stayed in double figures the rest of the way.

Central got 21 points and eight rebounds from guard Joyasia Smith and 19 points and seven boards from guard Jada Whiteside. Forward Makenzi Searcy (3 points) gave McDowell trouble with her length, pulling seven of her game-high 12 rebounds on the offensive end, but fouled out with 10 seconds to go in the third.

Central never found its footing after McDowell opened the game on a 10-0 run. The Lady Hilltoppers turned it over on five of their first six possessions, and the Lady Titans cashed several of those miscues in for easy points.

Stewart had six of the initial 10 points, and McDowell’s transition game looked sharp.

“She’s a tremendous athlete, and what I really like about her is that she’s played through every mistake that she’s made,” said McCartha. “That has allowed her to have a few lulls and a few turnovers here and there, and just keep going and find ways to be successful. I’m really proud of her.