Stout pitching: Revis solid on the mound in Titans' 4-1 win over Alexander Central

Revis’ effort was enough to offset solid pitching from Alexander Central. J.D. Little took the loss, going 4 2/3 innings and allowing four runs, three of them unearned, on just one hit. Little recorded 11 strikeouts. Little did walk six batters in the contest. The free passes, along with three Cougar errors gave the Titans’ offense just enough chances to breakthrough, which for Smith was encouraging as well.

“One of the things we talked about as a team as the season started was can we do the small things to produce runs?” he said. “Pitching in this league is strong and you’re not always going to get a lot of hits. Doing the things like sacrificing, reading balls in the dirt, etc., you’ve got to be able to do in order to score runs and win games.”

Manufacturing runs is exactly what the Titans were able to do in the first off Little. Revis earned a leadoff walk. Then, Chapel Matson on a sacrifice bunt reached when Little made an errant throw that went into right field. Revis, hustling on the play, circled the diamond and scored from first to put McDowell ahead 1-0. Then with two outs in the first, Michael Lewis reached on an infield error, the second of the inning by Alexander Central, allowing Matson to cross home making it 2-0.