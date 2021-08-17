Stout front 7: Titans' defense relying on strong line, linebacker groups

A couple of seasons ago, the Clemson Tigers defense suddenly had to adjust to life without Isaiah Simmons when the do-everything linebacker/safety hybrid took his game to the NFL.
The McDowell Titans defense is in a similar situation as the 2021 season begins.
All-Northwestern Conference linebacker Jacob Pearson graduated after a monster senior campaign in which he was seemingly all over the field at any given time.
Fortunately for the Titans, there are several candidates who could step in for Pearson and help carry a defense that showed steady improvement throughout the COVID-shortened spring season.
“We’re losing our best defensive player from last year, J.P.,” said Titans defensive coordinator Keith Styles. “He’s not going to be replaceable. We’re going to have to do things a little different, because we don’t have anybody who can do all the things he did for us.
“But we’ve got a lot of people coming back in our front seven. The defensive linemen who played a significant amount of time are all back. Our linebackers are still in pretty good shape. We’ve got five or six in there that can play and they’ll all see some playing time.”
That can only help as the Titans make the transition from the run-oriented Northwestern Conference to The Mountain 3A/4A, where spread offenses are the norm.
Even though the Titans lost the conference’s leading tackler in Pearson – and two-time all-NWC linebacker Harley Allison – the league’s third-leading defender returns and is poised for a stellar senior year.
Grayson “Buck” Blackwelder was also an all-conference performer as a junior, and the 5-foot-11, 215-pounder is a coach on the field for Styles.
“He is just a football player,” said Styles. “He never quits, he attacks, attacks, attacks. He had a really good year last year. It was really hard for people to scheme for both him and J.P. as far as blocking schemes. But Buck’s the team leader. He makes all the checks for me. He’s in charge of moving the d-line, in charge of moving the outside linebackers. Buck knows the defense better than anybody on the field. He’s a real hard-nosed kid.”
Blackwelder made 80 stops (13.3 per game) last season, second only to Pearson’s 82 on the defense. He led the team with two interceptions, tied for second in tackles for loss with two, and posted a half-sack.
He heads up what should be stout front seven.
Lineman James Day (5-11, 240) will help anchor the Titans’ three-man front after an all-conference season in the spring. Day made 30 tackles, tied for sixth on the squad, and added a sack.
“James is a tough, hard-nosed player,” said Styles. “We went 9-1 in 1986 and he and Buck could have played for us. We won the conference in 1992, and they could have both played for us. That’s about as high a compliment as I can give you.”
The rest of the linebacking corps and defensive line are both solid.
Junior Dawson Bartlett (6-0, 205) has shown great promise at inside linebacker. He made 26 tackles a year ago. Junior Rickey Carr (5-9, 175) is a strong candidate to take over Pearson’s spot. His brother, sophomore Colby Carr (5-11, 235), has also impressed in the preseason. Senior Collin Campbell (6-0, 210) also has a shot to work into the mix.
Up front, the Titans will look to a trio Styles calls the ‘Three Js”: Day, Jake Marsh and Jesse Barrier.
Marsh (6-2, 220) and Barrier (5-11, 205) both saw extensive action a year ago. Marsh had 20 tackles and led the team with three sacks. Barrier made 17 stops.
But that group is by no means the only option. Senior Riley Presswood (5-11, 260) had 15 tackles as a junior. Junior Jeremiah Ellis (6-3, 230) saw reps at defensive end. Sophomore Jonathan Hall (6-2, 280) also has great potential. Helon Alvarado (6-0, 215), who played mostly offense last year, has also worked on the defensive front in the preseason.
“We’ve got eight or nine kids that can play there,” said Styles. “A lot of them are going to be playing on the offensive line, so we’re going to be able to filter them in and out to try and keep them a little fresher for offense. There are four or five that won’t come off the field on offense, so we have to spell them some.”
There are several options at outside linebacker as well. Senior Kobe Nolan (5-10, 165) and junior Magesty Summey (6-3, 170) have looked good so far. Senior Ethan Hensley (6-0, 185), the team’s third-leading tackler with 41 stops as a junior, is currently in injury limbo, but would provide some much-needed experience if he can return from a knee malady suffered during the American Legion baseball season. Senior Luke Roberts (5-7, 140) is also in the mix.
Things are little less settled in the secondary, thanks to the departures of graduated starters Riley Moore, Seth Baird and Bryson Effler, all of who earned all-conference honors. But while experience is in short supply, there’s plenty of athleticism.
“Right now, our weak point is the secondary because we graduated three starters, Riley, Baird and Bryson,” said Styles. “We’re still learning back there. It’s going to be a work in progress. If we were staying in the Northwestern, it would not be a big deal. We’ve got the kind of people who fit that style of play better. Now, we’ve got to have a little bit more cover potential.
“You have to do a lot of disguising of your coverages. With all the inexperienced kids, it’s going to be a tougher task.”
Senior Kiyaun Selby (5-10, 180) brings a shot of athleticism to the cornerback position, as does freshman Josh Ellis (5-6, 145). Senior Jeryah Cash (6-0, 150) has manned the free safety spot in the early season.
But there will be plenty of opportunities for playing time among the defensive backs, and juniors Devyn Cash (6-0, 160) and Matthew Spivey (5-10, 160) and sophomore Jackson Marsh (6-1, 160) are just a few of the possibilities.
I’ve been very pleasantly surprised with Majesty and Kiyaun Selby,” said Styles.
Senior Evan Grigsby (5-10, 160), who struggled with back problems at times in spring, has worked primarily on offense but could see time on the other side of the ball before the end of the year.
McDowell Titans 2021 (spring) defensive stats
Tackles
Player Solo Ast. Tot.
Jacob Pearson 57 25 82
Grayson Blackwelder 54 26 80
Ethan Hensley 23 18 41
Harley Allison 19 21 40
Riley Moore 19 12 31
James Day 14 16 30
Bryson Effler 18 12 30
Dawson Bartlett 7 19 26
Preston Dennison 12 11 23
Jake Marsh 10 10 20
Jesse Barrier 9 8 17
Riley Presswood 6 9 15
Seth Baird 8 7 15
Jaret Maynor 5 7 12
Tackles for loss
Player TFL
Pearson 6
Blackwelder 2
Jake Marsh 2
Hensley 1
Barrier 1
Baird` 1
Sacks: Marsh 3, Allison 2, Day 1, Pearson 1, Gabe Cole 1, Bartlett .5, Blackwelder .5
Interceptions: Blackwelder 2, R. Moore 1,
Fumble recoveries: Pearson 2, Hensley 1, Allison 1
Caused fumbles: Pearson 2, Allison 2