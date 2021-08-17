Stout front 7: Titans' defense relying on strong line, linebacker groups

Even though the Titans lost the conference’s leading tackler in Pearson – and two-time all-NWC linebacker Harley Allison – the league’s third-leading defender returns and is poised for a stellar senior year.

Grayson “Buck” Blackwelder was also an all-conference performer as a junior, and the 5-foot-11, 215-pounder is a coach on the field for Styles.

“He is just a football player,” said Styles. “He never quits, he attacks, attacks, attacks. He had a really good year last year. It was really hard for people to scheme for both him and J.P. as far as blocking schemes. But Buck’s the team leader. He makes all the checks for me. He’s in charge of moving the d-line, in charge of moving the outside linebackers. Buck knows the defense better than anybody on the field. He’s a real hard-nosed kid.”

Blackwelder made 80 stops (13.3 per game) last season, second only to Pearson’s 82 on the defense. He led the team with two interceptions, tied for second in tackles for loss with two, and posted a half-sack.

He heads up what should be stout front seven.

Lineman James Day (5-11, 240) will help anchor the Titans’ three-man front after an all-conference season in the spring. Day made 30 tackles, tied for sixth on the squad, and added a sack.