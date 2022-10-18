Still searching: First conference victory continues to elude Titans

The McDowell Titans soccer team continues to search for its first Mountain 3A/4A Conference victory in 2022 after falling to Enka 4-0 Monday night at Titan Stadium.

The Titans, after getting off to a 2-1-2 start in five nonconference games, has struggled in the league, losing 10 straight matches overall. In six of those 10, McDowell (2-11-2 overall, 0-9 conf.) has been shut out from reaching the net.

That happened again on Monday as the Jets were able to break across two scores in the final seven minutes of the first half and added two more in the second half.

Alex Santana-Delgado scored on an empty net at the 33rd minute and Declan Szostczuk chipped in a score at the 35th minute.

McDowell had a pair of opportunities early in the second to trim into the deficit but was unable to capitalize. Jesus Ramos-Tellez just missed on a shot attempt close to the goal after Brandon Jeronimo attacked the middle of the field and made a nice pass to set up Ramos-Tellez for the shot attempt.

Then, at the 47th minute, Edwin Morales had a shot attempt go just right of the goal and out of play. A score out of one of those two opportunities could have changed the tone of the match.

The Jets put together a pair of insurance goals to put the game out of reach. Freshman Alexis Perez scored from about 20 yards out at the 54th minute and then copied it with another score at the 57th minute from a similar distance and place on the field.

Enka finished with a 12-8 shots advantage on Monday. Goalkeeper Jair Altamiraro finished with five saves for the Titans in a losing effort.

McDowell will be on the road Wednesday evening at Asheville.