Still in the hunt: Lady Titans hammer Freedom, keep playoff hopes alive

With three games left in the regular season, the McDowell Lady Titans find themselves in nearly a must-win situation in order to qualify for a potential State 4A Playoff spot.

The Lady Titans had that sense of urgency on Thursday night as they dismantled the Freedom Lady Patriots 14-0 in four and a half innings.

McDowell, with the victory, improves to 6-5 overall and 5-5 in Northwestern Conference action.

The game was settled in the first inning as the Lady Titans scored six times off Freedom starting pitcher Destiny White. The inning featured 10 batters reaching the plate.

It all started with a one-out triple down the right-field line by Madi Smith. She then scored on the next pitch thrown by White that got past catcher Jazz Webb to give McDowell a 1-0 lead.

Lucy Hames then ripped a single, scoring Gracie Rice from second to increase lead to 2-0. That started a run in which five of the next six batters reached. Avery Jordan’s two out, two-run double to straightaway center made it 6-0.

That was just the start of a good night at the plate for the McDowell offense. The team finished with 15 hits overall, eight of them for extra bases.