Still in the hunt: Lady Titans hammer Freedom, keep playoff hopes alive

With three games left in the regular season, the McDowell Lady Titans find themselves in nearly a must-win situation in order to qualify for a potential State 4A Playoff spot.
The Lady Titans had that sense of urgency on Thursday night as they dismantled the Freedom Lady Patriots 14-0 in four and a half innings.
McDowell, with the victory, improves to 6-5 overall and 5-5 in Northwestern Conference action.
The game was settled in the first inning as the Lady Titans scored six times off Freedom starting pitcher Destiny White. The inning featured 10 batters reaching the plate.
It all started with a one-out triple down the right-field line by Madi Smith. She then scored on the next pitch thrown by White that got past catcher Jazz Webb to give McDowell a 1-0 lead.
Lucy Hames then ripped a single, scoring Gracie Rice from second to increase lead to 2-0. That started a run in which five of the next six batters reached. Avery Jordan’s two out, two-run double to straightaway center made it 6-0.
That was just the start of a good night at the plate for the McDowell offense. The team finished with 15 hits overall, eight of them for extra bases.
The Lady Titans erupted for another big frame in the fourth, scoring eight more times. Lucy Hames, Abby Wyatt and Logan Lilly each had run-scoring doubles in the fourth but the biggest blow came from shortstop Jessica Cannon, who ripped a line-drive, three-run homer to left-center that made it 14-0.
The power was more than enough for Hames, who tossed four hitless innings, striking out six Freedom batters and walking one. Sophomore Carley Arrowood finished off the game with a scoreless fifth, allowing a basehit to left fielder Haley Powell that broke up the combined no-hit bid. Arrowood struck out one batter.
Five Lady Titans had two hits apiece, including Wyatt (2-3, double, 2RBIs, 2R, SB), Addie Brown (2-2, 2RBIs, 2R, SB), Rice (2-4, 2 doubles), Hames (2-4, double, 3RBIs) and Maris Suttles (2-4).
Jordan (1-2, double, 2RBIs), Emma Washburn (1-1, SB, 2R), Cannon (1-3, HR, 3RBIs), Lilly (1-3, double, 2RBIs, 2R, SB) and Smith (1-3, triple, 2R) had a hit each.
The Lady Titans, at .500 in league play, are still in contention for one of the five wild-card berths in the upcoming playoffs, however the team will need some help. In the West Region, there were currently seven teams with higher winning percentages as play started Thursday. More importantly, McDowell will need to take care of business in its last two contests, the first being Monday at Hickory and the regular-season finale Wednesday at home against St. Stephens.