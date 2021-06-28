Stevenson 2nd in pole vault at State Championships

McDowell Titans senior pole vaulter Cal Stevenson turned in an outstanding performance at the State 4A Championships, placing second overall and tying an 18-year-old school record.

Stevenson vaulted 13 feet, 6 inches, which was second only to South Meck vaulter Graham Gotknecht, who leaped 14 feet to take first place.

Stevenson’s vault was equal to the McDowell High mark set by Malcolm Kincaid, who vaulted 13-6 in 2003.

Fellow senior Seth Baird also performed well, jumping 12 feet to finish in tenth place in the 13-athlete field.

Stevenson and Baird were the Titans’ only state qualifiers.

Raleigh Milbook won the 4A team championship with 53 points. They were followed by Reagan (43) and Rolesville (34) in the top three. The Titans scored seven points, placing 34th in the 54-team field.