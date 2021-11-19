Starting over: New head coach Zack McCartha's team young and inexperienced

The ultimate goal is reviving a girls’ hoops program that also has seen a recent run of struggles. The Lady Titans have finished at or below the .500 mark in three of the past five seasons, including last year’s 3-6 mark in the abbreviated campaign. Last season’s record also ended a long-running streak of state playoff appearances that go back decades.

The 2021-22 roster will be about as young and inexperienced as you could get in terms of production from the previous year. While six varsity players return, they carry only 14% of the offensive production from a season ago.

The bulk of that belongs to junior wing Peyton McPeters, who averaged 4.6 points a game in seven contests played. Another junior wing, Faith Laws, scored 2 ppg., and sophomore guard Tayla Carson averaged 1.7 points in six games.

“We understand that we are an inexperienced team and we know the only way to get experience is to get out there and play and learn,” said McCartha. “Success never comes in a straight line. It’s never an easy path to the top and it won’t be simple. There will be some bumps in the road but for us our goal is to get better one day, one practice and one game at a time. We’re going to compete and work like crazy out there.”

The hard work so far has been tangible in the improvement in both returning juniors.