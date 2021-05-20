 Skip to main content
St. Stephens tops McDowell in NWC tennis opener
  • Updated
The McDowell Lady Titans opened Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tennis action with a 6-3 loss to the St. Stephens Indians on Wednesday at home.

McDowell (0-1 NWC, 2-3 overall) fared well at the top seeds, but St. Stephens made up the ground and then some in the lower seeds.

McDowell’s Madi Smith defeated Sarah Atwood 6-0, 6-2 at the No. 1 seed. Paige Shaw edged Chloe Abbott at No. 2 in a tiebreaker 1-6, 6-6 (7-3), (12-10).

But the next four Lady Titans lost. Mary Grace Smith fell to Zoey Boston in a competitive 1-6, 6-6 (7-5) match at the third seed. At No. 4, Claire Surphlis fell to Sophie Hainor 6-1, 6-2. Tessa Ross lost to Klaire Starr 6-0, 6-1 at the fifth seed. At No. 6, Avaughni Thomas fell to Brianna Alfaro 6-4, 6-2.

In doubles, Smith and Shaw teamed up the blank Atwood and Abbott 8-0. Mary Grace Smith and Surphlis fell to Boston and Hainor 6-3. Ross and Thomas lost to Starr and Alfaro 8-0.

The Lady Titans have a busy week on tap next week. McDowell is at South Caldwell on Monday, and then hosts Watauga on Tuesday and Alexander Central ono Wednesday.

