St. Stephens shuts down Lady Titans

HICKORY – With the help of a masterpiece from pitcher Mayson Lail, the Saint Stephens Lady Indians silenced the McDowell Lady Titans offensively on Monday by a 3-1 score.

Lail was nearly flawless on the bump Monday evening, going the distance and allowing a run and a hit. Lail struck out 13 McDowell batters. She was particularly dominant the first time through the Lady Titans batting order, striking out seven of nine batters faced.

The performance snapped a brief, two-game winning streak that McDowell (3-3) had going in.

Saint pushed across a run in the bottom half of the first. Macy Pennell slapped a basehit to lead off the frame. After a stolen base and a ground out, Pennell scored on an RBI bunt single from Shelby Dale to get out in front 1-0.

The Lady Indians tacked on two more in the third. Pennell singled to left and advanced to second on a fielding error. Sophie Haynor then reached on another McDowell fielding error, this time in the infield, to put two on base. Following a sacrifice bunt from Dale, Zoey Boston increased the Saint Stephens advantage to 3-0 on a two-run single to left.