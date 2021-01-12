St. Stephens shoots down Titans with 3-point barrage

The Titans didn’t quit, and scrapped to within 10 in the closing seconds of the third quarter. It appeared as if McDowell would be within striking distance for the final stanza, but the Indians had other plans.

Guard John Ikard’s heave from beyond the hash-mark at the buzzer went in, and the Indians were up 57-44 headed into the fourth.

On St. Stephens’ first possession of the final period, a loose ball rolled around in the lane for 10 seconds and was touched by virtually every player on the floor, but somehow, Ikard came out with the ball -- all alone under the basket -- and flipped it in for a 59-44 advantage.

That was essentially it. The Titans only briefly shaved the lead down into single digits the rest of the way.

“I thought the 3 they made at the buzzer at the end of the third quarter was a big play, because we were going to go into the fourth quarter down 10, and you feel like you’ve got a chance in the game,” said Franklin. “It was kind of a backbreaker for them to make that shot.”

Forward Mason McPeters (3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals) scored 16 for McDowell and was the only Titan in double figures.