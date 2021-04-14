 Skip to main content
St. Stephens holds serve against Titans
St. Stephens holds serve against Titans

McDowell's Sage Deel serves. The Titans fell to St. Stephens on Tuesday and travel to South Caldwell today.

 Josh Davis, blueridgesportsphotography.com

The McDowell Titans tennis team ran into a formidable St. Stephens Indians squad and dropped an 8-1 decision Tuesday in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play.

McDowell (0-5 overall, 0-2 NWC) lost all six singles matches and pulled out its only victory in doubles play. Connor Shook and Jose Rico-Martinez defeated Samuel Adams and Jackson VanBeurden 8-6 in the No. 3 doubles match.

Everything else went the Indians’ way.

Ajay Swisher beat Kaleb Burke 6-1, 6-0 at the top seed. Zach Swisher topped Isaac Lawing 6-1, 6-2 at the second seed. At No. 3, Bradley Markland beat Max Ledbetter 6-2, 6-4.

Andrew Schultz edged Sage Deel in three sets, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 at the No. 4 seed. At No. 5, VanBeurden scored a hard-fought win over Andrew Byrd 7-5, 6-4. Trey Harper clipped Nick Skeens 7-5, 6-3.

In doubles, the Swisher brothers shut out Burke and Lawing 8-0. Markland and Harper beat Ledbetter and Skeens 8-1.

The Titans are on the road Thursday at South Caldwell.

