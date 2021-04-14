St. Stephens holds serve against Titans

The McDowell Titans tennis team ran into a formidable St. Stephens Indians squad and dropped an 8-1 decision Tuesday in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play.

McDowell (0-5 overall, 0-2 NWC) lost all six singles matches and pulled out its only victory in doubles play. Connor Shook and Jose Rico-Martinez defeated Samuel Adams and Jackson VanBeurden 8-6 in the No. 3 doubles match.

Everything else went the Indians’ way.

Ajay Swisher beat Kaleb Burke 6-1, 6-0 at the top seed. Zach Swisher topped Isaac Lawing 6-1, 6-2 at the second seed. At No. 3, Bradley Markland beat Max Ledbetter 6-2, 6-4.

Andrew Schultz edged Sage Deel in three sets, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 at the No. 4 seed. At No. 5, VanBeurden scored a hard-fought win over Andrew Byrd 7-5, 6-4. Trey Harper clipped Nick Skeens 7-5, 6-3.

In doubles, the Swisher brothers shut out Burke and Lawing 8-0. Markland and Harper beat Ledbetter and Skeens 8-1.

The Titans are on the road Thursday at South Caldwell.