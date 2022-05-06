Spring has sprung: Youth soccer action at Corpening YMCA

Baker Mayfield feels the Cleveland Browns deceived him about their offseason plans, which resulted in them trading for Deshaun Watson. Speaking on a podcast, Mayfield, whose tumultuous four-year run as Cleveland’s quarterback essentially ended when the team acquired Watson in a stunning deal last month with Houston, said the team was not upfront with him. Mayfield said he feels “disrespected 100 percent” because the team told him one thing and did another. Mayfield struggled while playing most of last season with a shoulder injury. He's currently on Cleveland's roster as the Browns try to work out a trade.
Funeral services for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was killed when he was hit by a dump truck on Saturday, will take place next weekend. The first memorial will be held April 23 at noon at Christ Church in Rockaway Township. The next day, services will occur at Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland. Haskins, 24, was hit by the truck while he was walking on a South Florida highway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.