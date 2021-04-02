Spartans top Trojans in county middle school clash

The spring 2021 middle school football season wrapped up on Wednesday night, with the West McDowell Spartans routing crosstown rival East McDowell 44-8 at Titan Stadium.

The game was clearly decided in the first half as the Spartans were up 36-0 going into the break and had all 44 of their points unanswered.

Not until the final drive of the game was East McDowell able to prevent a shutout.

Tailback Legend Sheehan’s 47-yard touchdown run with 2:57 left in the game put the Trojans on the board. Sheehan finished with 85 rushing yards and 11 all-purpose yards.

West McDowell running back Josh Ellis had a big outing on the ground, rushing for 140 yards on just eight carries. Ellis broke a 66-yard touchdown run on the Spartans’ first play from scrimmage to give West a 6-0 lead. His second scoring play was a 48-yard scamper early in the second quarter.

The Spartans put together a balanced offensive game plan, accumulating 342 total yards.

Job Marsh was 2-of-5 passing for 81 yards and a pair of touchdowns.