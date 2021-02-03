 Skip to main content
Spartans take down Titans
  Updated
McDowell's Noe Olloqui eyes the field as he controls the ball during a recent match. The Titans fell to South Caldwell Tuesday.

The South Caldwell Spartans made the road trip to Titan Stadium on Tuesday night and handed the McDowell Titans a 6-2 loss in soccer action.

The match was originally scheduled on Monday and was to be held on the Spartans’ home turf, but due to field conditions, the match site was changed to the turf of McDowell’s home field.

South Caldwell jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half. One of the scores came on a miscue in which a kick inadvertently deflected from a Titan player into their own goal.

McDowell did get on the board prior to the break on a Jesse Campos goal.

The second half turned out to be a carbon copy of the opening 40 minutes as Campos drilled a second goal into the back of the net.

