Spartans next for Titans: McDowell travels to South Caldwell looking for 3rd straight win

Brewer said he’d love to see the Titans be more successful at controlling the football with long drives.

“We’ve been inconsistent offensively, although we had some pretty good drives against Hickory,” said Brewer. “But last week, it was all big plays. I feel like we’ve left some points out there, so we’ve spent a lot of time working on eliminating some of those mistakes. I’m one of those guys who thinks the other team can’t score if we’ve got the football.”

Keeping the ball emerged as a bit of a problem against Saint. The Titans lost two fumbles and threw a pair of picks. McDowell is minus-two in turnovers through two games, but has found a way to win regardless.

“We’ve stressed ball security this week,” Brewer said.

It’s likely the Titans can’t turn it over four times and expect to leave Hudson with a ‘W.’ The Spartans (0-1) are a typical South Caldwell club – big, aggressive and physical – and McDowell struggled mightily in a 50-10 loss in the last meeting between the two back in fall of 2019.