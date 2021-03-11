Spartans next for Titans: McDowell travels to South Caldwell looking for 3rd straight win

The McDowell Titans have been far from flawless in going 2-0 to start the season, but one major factor has been consistent from day one: they have flat-out gotten after it on every snap of the football.
That fact is especially gratifying for second-year head coach Darrell Brewer, whose team travels to South Caldwell tonight looking for a third victory in as many chances.
“The biggest thing I’ve liked about this team is that they play hard,” said Brewer. “I feel like we’ve made some mistakes, but we’ve made them playing hard. You can’t knock their effort. The kids have played their guts out the first two weeks.”
So far, that effort has been enough to counteract any mistakes. The Titans opened the season with a 21-7 road win over Hickory and followed it up with a 21-18 victory over St. Stephens in the home opener last Friday.
McDowell’s defense was lights-out against Hickory and solid against Saint, and is allowing a respectable average of 233 yards per contest, including just 81 per game on the ground.
Offensively, the Titans have struggled at times to sustain drives, but have made some big plays to offset those difficulties. Against St. Stephens, McDowell got a 72-yard scoring run and an 86-yard kickoff return from senior Quantavian Moore, as well as a 72-yard catch-and-run touchdown from Gabe Marsh to Riley Moore.
Brewer said he’d love to see the Titans be more successful at controlling the football with long drives.
“We’ve been inconsistent offensively, although we had some pretty good drives against Hickory,” said Brewer. “But last week, it was all big plays. I feel like we’ve left some points out there, so we’ve spent a lot of time working on eliminating some of those mistakes. I’m one of those guys who thinks the other team can’t score if we’ve got the football.”
Keeping the ball emerged as a bit of a problem against Saint. The Titans lost two fumbles and threw a pair of picks. McDowell is minus-two in turnovers through two games, but has found a way to win regardless.
“We’ve stressed ball security this week,” Brewer said.
It’s likely the Titans can’t turn it over four times and expect to leave Hudson with a ‘W.’ The Spartans (0-1) are a typical South Caldwell club – big, aggressive and physical – and McDowell struggled mightily in a 50-10 loss in the last meeting between the two back in fall of 2019.
“They’re big, strong and physical,” said Brewer of the Spartans. “Their quarterback (senior Avery Raynor) looks like he might be their best runner, and that makes him a little more dangerous. They’re a typical wing-T team with a lot of misdirection. Defensively, their biggest strength might be their linebackers. They’ve got four good ones, and they’ve got a 300-pound nose tackle, another tackle about 280 and one that’s a little smaller at about 230 but really moves well.”
South Caldwell is coming off a 27-18 non-conference loss to Statesville, a solid club that played Mitchell to a 14-7 game in a season-opening loss.
As has been the case since the Titans rejoined the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference four years ago, tonight’s game has postseason ramifications for both clubs. McDowell and South are the only two 4A programs in the league, and the head-to-head matchup settles any ties for the lone playoff spot available to the conference.
But in the current climate – with the COVID-19 pandemic throwing the mother of all monkey wrenches into the high school football season – Brewer said he hasn’t given the postseason much thought.
“We haven’t thought a lot about the playoffs,” he said. “We’re just hoping to get another ‘W.’”
The Titans may have to try and get it without one of their most potent offensive weapons. Running back Quantavian Moore sprained his ankle against St. Stephens, and may not play tonight. Brewer said if the game had been held mid-week, there’s no way Moore could have gone. As it is, the coach expects the standout back to be greatly limited against South. Moore is the team’s leading rusher with 145 yards and two TDs on 33 carries, in addition to his spectacular kickoff return against Saint.
Other than Moore, the Titans are largely healthy this week. Kickoff time is 7 p.m.