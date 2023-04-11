The latest chapter of the crosstown rivalry took place on Monday as East and West McDowell middle schools battled on the baseball and softball diamonds at McDowell High School.

A large 10-run outburst set the stage for the West McDowell Lady Spartans softball team in a 12-0 shutout in five innings of county rival East McDowell on Monday afternoon.

Both teams were retired quietly during the first inning and a half. It was in the bottom half of the second when West McDowell sent 14 players to the plate and scored 10 runs, blowing the game open. Kaelyn Caldwell singled to begin the frame and was followed by a bunt single from Dericka Lytle. Ava Buchanan then delivered a two-run single to right field, putting the Lady Spartans in front 2-0.

Elizabeth Gowan added an RBI-double. Jenna Shuping singled in a run and Addison Ray’s RBI hit expanded the lead to 6-0. The rest of the inning included a two-run single by Payton Carter and a two-run triple by Jaycie Carter that gave West a 10-0 lead. The team added two more runs in the bottom of the third and that allowed the mercy rule to kick in after East McDowell was retired in the top half of the fifth.

Caldwell earned the win on the mound, tossing five shutout innings and allowing two hits, striking out four batters and walking one.

The two hits from the Lady Trojans were a leadoff single by Kylie Ledford in the top of the fourth and two-out single from Hayden Carlson in the top of the fifth.

West McDowell 19, East McDowell 4 (baseball)

In baseball action, the West McDowell Spartans ran away from county rival East McDowell, winning 19-4 in four innings. The visiting Trojans jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, however the Spartans responded with seven runs in the bottom of the first to jump out to a healthy lead.

East tried to claw back into the game, scoring three times in the top of the third and had the potential to get even closer. But they couldn’t get any closer as the Spartans added three more in the bottom of the third and then a nine-run fourth inning kicked in the mercy rule.

Donovan Felix walked to start the game for the Trojans. Chase Cockrell then reached on a sacrifice bunt when West McDowell catcher Zack Woody overthrew Jacob Brown at first base. Felix was able to get all the way around the base path and scored on the error to put East ahead 1-0.

In the bottom of the first, back-to-back walks followed by a base hit from Woody quickly loaded the bases. A wild pitch followed by an RBI double from Carson Killough and an RBI single from Brown quickly put the Spartans ahead 3-1.

With the lead at 7-1, a third-inning rally by East McDowell made things interesting. RBI singles from Ethan Chrisawn and Johnny Mabry suddenly trimmed the deficit to 7-4. After Mabry’s hit, Ty Adkins singled and Felix reached again to load the bases. However, a strikeout by Cockrell prevented the Trojans from getting any closer.

In the next half inning, the Spartans responded, starting with two walks followed by a two-run triple to center by Skyler Rigdon. A Zack Woody single to left pushed the lead back to 10-4.

The nine-run fourth by West McDowell consisted of just two hits, an infield hit from Carter Boykin and a RBI hit from Brown. The rest of it was a result of a defensive breakdown as East walked five batters in the inning, three made errors and one hit by pitch.

NOTE: Additional photos from Monday’s East-West games will be featured on the sports page later this week.