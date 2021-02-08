Solid win: Titans clip Freedom to snap skid against Pats

MORGANTON — The 2020-21 version of the Freedom-McDowell basketball rivalry is unlike any other year with the COVID-19 pandemic in full force.
There are no capacity crowds there to watch, and games are being played when at all possible while everyone in the league battles quarantines from the virus.
That said, the pandemic still can’t take away from the intensity this rivalry has always had and that was on display Saturday afternoon as the McDowell Titans snapped a recent losing skid inside of Crump-Rogers Gymnasium, winning 71-68 over the Pats.
McDowell (6-3), with the victory, jumped into third place by itself in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, percentage points ahead of South Caldwell in the standings, which also is important for the league’s lone automatic berth in the State 4A Playoffs.
After letting the Titans jump out to a 7-0 lead three minutes in, Freedom (2-4 overall, 2-3 NWC) roared back with 13 straight points in the first quarter and held a lead for the rest of the half, going up 37-30 at the break. The Patriots’ initial surge came primarily from the perimeter as the team made a total of 10 long-range shots in the first half.
In the second half, things slowed down on the perimeter and that allowed McDowell to seize control of the game by forcing the ball down in the paint.
The Titans regained the lead in the final minute of the third quarter and were able to grow the margin as high as nine in the fourth quarter before Freedom started getting hot again from the 3-point line.
This all led to an exciting final minute of play in which McDowell answered the late challenge.
After Daylin Pritchard’s (22 points) conventional three-point play trimmed the Titan lead to 67-65, McDowell was able to break a full-court press with a methodically executed possession against the defense, ending with a Mason McPeters layup with 17 seconds left on the clock to go up by four.
Mehki “Philly” Harris on the next possession drained a 3 from the right corner with 9.6 left, getting back to a one-point game. After a Freedom timeout, McDowell point guard Mikey Queen was fouled on the ensuing inbounds and the senior came up with two clutch free throws with 7.8 left for the final score of 71-68.
Freedom’s last chance consisted of a designed screen for Pritchard on a half-court inbounds, but Queen, along with forward Josh Smith, shadowed Pritchard well enough to force a shot that was strong off the backboard as the horn sounded.
“It was a great game for sure, and unusual, considering there was only about 40 people here to watch a Freedom-McDowell game, but there was a lot of excitement in the gym,” said Titans head coach Brian Franklin. “Our kids played a heck of a game and showed a lot of heart and fight going down by seven at halftime. But our kids stuck with the game plan and kept plugging away.”
That game plan was to attack the inside where an advantage was there and McDowell was very efficient in doing that, especially down the stretch.
Trent Lewis had a monster game down low, racking up a game-high 29 points and 17 rebounds. Lewis scored 17 of his 29 in the second half.
“Trent was outstanding,” said Franklin. “We wanted to get the ball to him down low and attack. The first few possessions he was out higher on the floor and we told him that they have no one out there to stop him if he gets established low. Once he got down there posting up and getting the ball to him, he had a fantastic night.”
He was followed by McPeters who had a double-double with 14 points, 13 rebounds and three assists. Add a 10-point outing from Smith (7 rebounds) and you could see where McDowell made its living offensively.
Guard Jandon Robbins added 11 points and Riley Moore scored one point.
Zayden Pritchard's 12 points and Saiveon Pittman's 10 points gave the Patriots three players in double figures.
The win for McDowell snaps a four-game losing streak against Freedom inside of Crump-Rogers Gymnasium. The last win prior to that was in the 2018 Northwestern Conference tournament, an 84-78 thriller in the semifinals. In regards to regular-season play, the victory snaps a seven-game streak overall to Freedom going back to the 2016-17 season.
COVID-19 puts Titans on the shelf
Unfortunately for the Titans, the Freedom game will be their last for a while. McDowell Athletics Director Joe Cash confirmed Sunday that the team had received at least one positive COVID-19 test and will be quarantined for a mandatory 10-day period.
This week’s games, at home against Alexander Central on Tuesday and on the road at South Caldwell on Friday, have been postponed. Makeup dates have not been set.
The Titans are going into quarantine just at the time the Lady Titans are coming out. McDowell’s girls will travel to South Caldwell on Friday and will host Alexander Central on Saturday at 1 p.m.