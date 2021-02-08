Solid win: Titans clip Freedom to snap skid against Pats

The Titans regained the lead in the final minute of the third quarter and were able to grow the margin as high as nine in the fourth quarter before Freedom started getting hot again from the 3-point line.

This all led to an exciting final minute of play in which McDowell answered the late challenge.

After Daylin Pritchard’s (22 points) conventional three-point play trimmed the Titan lead to 67-65, McDowell was able to break a full-court press with a methodically executed possession against the defense, ending with a Mason McPeters layup with 17 seconds left on the clock to go up by four.

Mehki “Philly” Harris on the next possession drained a 3 from the right corner with 9.6 left, getting back to a one-point game. After a Freedom timeout, McDowell point guard Mikey Queen was fouled on the ensuing inbounds and the senior came up with two clutch free throws with 7.8 left for the final score of 71-68.

Freedom’s last chance consisted of a designed screen for Pritchard on a half-court inbounds, but Queen, along with forward Josh Smith, shadowed Pritchard well enough to force a shot that was strong off the backboard as the horn sounded.