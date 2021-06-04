Solid showing: MHS track teams place 4th in NWC championships

The McDowell Titans and Lady Titans track teams each finished fourth in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference championship meet at Freedom Wednesday, and the Titans produced a pair of conference champions.
The Titans scored 86.5 points, with most of those coming from throws and jumps, to place behind champion Alexander Central (215.5), Watauga (149) and South Caldwell (112.5). Freedom (65.5), St. Stephens (38) and Hickory (9) rounded out the field.
The Lady Titans put up 65 points, finishing behind champion Watauga (224), Alexander Central (164.5) and South Caldwell (69.5). St. Stephens (54), Hickory (49) and Freedom (43) rounded out the scoring.
Titans thrower Trevor Kettles captured the conference championship in the discus by a huge margin, and jumper Cal Stevenson won the pole vault, narrowly edging teammate Seth Baird.
Kettles threw the discus 138 feet, 10 inches, easily outdistancing the second-place thrower, Alexander Central’s Deyante Calhoun (111-04). Stevenson’s vault of 13 feet was the same as Baird’s, but Stevenson won on tiebreaking criteria; Baird had missed once at a lower height. Both efforts were a foot higher than those of the third-place finisher. Both jumpers have qualified for the West Regionals.
The Titans were outstanding in the field events.
Riley Moore placed second in the triple jump (38-9.5) and Juan Santes (38-3) took third. Carson Ward was third in the long jump (19-5.25) while Baird (18-10.25) placed sixth. Kettles finished third in the shot put (41-9.5), while Jake Marsh (39-7.5) finished fifth and Derek Meany (35-9.75) seventh. Marsh was fourth in the discus (106-4) and Shawn Wild (103-2) took sixth.
McDowell’s only points in the running events came from relays. The 4x100 team of Moore, Santes, Ward and Baird took second place with a 46.89. The 4x200 (Santes, Gabe Marsh, Mason Thynne, Jayden Cormican) and 4x400 (Santes, Fabian Bradley, Thynne, Cormican) teams scored points with fifth-place finishes.
The Lady Titans’ scoring was bit more diversified.
McDowell’s best individual finishes came from Piper West in the 100-meter hurdles (18.77), Jamaya Sanders in the high jump (4-10) and Peyton Arrowood in the 100 meters (13.5). The 4x200 relay team took second (1:56.69), the 4x100 team finished third (55.61) and the 4x400 team was fourth (4:56.65).
The same four Lady Titans, Arrowood, Jayden Ledbetter, Sanders and West, ran in all three relays. Athletes are limited to four events, and each runner gave McDowell points in three relays and one individual event.
Anna Carroll captured fourth in the discus (87-3). Claudia Taylor was fourth in the pole vault (7-6).
Fifth-place finishers for the Lady Titans were Taylor in the triple jump (28-4) and Kelsey McPeters in the discus (81-9). Hunter Wiseman was sixth in the discus (81-9). Taylor wrapped up an impressive performance with a seventh-place finish in the long jump (13-10.5). Ledbetter placed seventh in the 200 meters (29.37). Eighth-place finishers were Maribel Kunzle in the 300-meter hurdles (1:00.97), Selena Vargas in the triple jump (27-1) and Ara Taylor in the shot put (26-11.5).