Solid showing: MHS track teams place 4th in NWC championships

The McDowell Titans and Lady Titans track teams each finished fourth in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference championship meet at Freedom Wednesday, and the Titans produced a pair of conference champions.

The Titans scored 86.5 points, with most of those coming from throws and jumps, to place behind champion Alexander Central (215.5), Watauga (149) and South Caldwell (112.5). Freedom (65.5), St. Stephens (38) and Hickory (9) rounded out the field.

The Lady Titans put up 65 points, finishing behind champion Watauga (224), Alexander Central (164.5) and South Caldwell (69.5). St. Stephens (54), Hickory (49) and Freedom (43) rounded out the scoring.

Titans thrower Trevor Kettles captured the conference championship in the discus by a huge margin, and jumper Cal Stevenson won the pole vault, narrowly edging teammate Seth Baird.

Kettles threw the discus 138 feet, 10 inches, easily outdistancing the second-place thrower, Alexander Central’s Deyante Calhoun (111-04). Stevenson’s vault of 13 feet was the same as Baird’s, but Stevenson won on tiebreaking criteria; Baird had missed once at a lower height. Both efforts were a foot higher than those of the third-place finisher. Both jumpers have qualified for the West Regionals.

The Titans were outstanding in the field events.