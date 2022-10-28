The McDowell Titans junior varsity football team finished its season with a 6-4 overall mark and went 3-3 in the Mountain 3A/4A Conference. Josh Davis captured some shots of the Titans in action against Erwin recently.
Just In
Solid season: McDowell JVs wrap up 6-4 campaign
- Josh Davis/blueridgesportsphotography.com
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
ASHEVILLE – Last week, it was extreme disappointment for the McDowell Titans. This week, it was a case of extreme heartbreak.
Players in the Corpening YMCA’s youth soccer program had a perfect day to play on Saturday, and Josh Davis captured some of the action.
The East McDowell Middle School Trojans football team finished its regular season Wednesday with a 60-14 blowout win against Heritage Middle School.
Note: "Tonight" in the story refers to Friday.
It was the first time both pennants were decided on the same day since 1992. Houston's 2017 title was tainted by a cheating scandal. Get a photo recap of their playoffs here.
A year has passed since the McDowell Titans and Erwin Warriors last played football, but for the Titans, the stakes haven’t changed.
It’s been a long time coming for the East McDowell Middle School Trojans football team, but now they can add a new description to their name: …
As part of Martinsville Speedway’s 75th anniversary season, race fans will have more entertainment opportunities in advance of three races at the track this week.
Pomp and circumstance will be part of the proceedings when the Steelers and Dolphins face off Sunday night, with the hosts honoring their 1972 Super Bowl team, the same one that pushed through Pittsburgh in the AFC championship en route to the only unbeaten season in NFL history. The celebration surely won't mention it, but one of the subplots of that memorable game was what happened to the ...
Denver will be without quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday against the Jets. Wilson, who suffered a hamstring injury late in regulation on Monday night during a loss to the Chargers, will miss just the fourth start of his career, the Broncos announced Saturday morning. With Wilson ruled out, backup Brett Rypien is in line to make his first start of the season and the second of his career. The ...