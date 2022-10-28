 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Solid season: McDowell JVs wrap up 6-4 campaign

  • Updated
  • 0
110422-mmn-sports-mhs-jvp1.jpg

McDowell Titans jayvee head football coach Casey Mabry talks to the team.

 Photos by Josh Davis/blueridgesportsphotography.com

The McDowell Titans junior varsity football team finished its season with a 6-4 overall mark and went 3-3 in the Mountain 3A/4A Conference. Josh Davis captured some shots of the Titans in action against Erwin recently.

110422-mmn-sports-mhs-jvp2.jpg

McDowell linebacker Kane Thomas, 45, closes in on the Erwin quarterback.
110422-mmn-sports-mhs-jvp3.jpg

Danny Brown throws a pass.
110422-mmn-sports-mhs-jvp4.jpg

Receiver Drake Cash hauls in a pass.
110422-mmn-sports-mhs-jvp5.jpg

Andrew Repasky, 14, brings down an Erwin runner.
110422-mmn-sports-mhs-jvp6.jpg

McDowell defenders Gavin Crough, 74, Rhyne Nichols, 25, and Kane Thomas, 45, tackle an Erwin runner.
110422-mmn-sports-mhs-jvp7.jpg

Receiver Braden Gardin lines up for a play.
110422-mmn-sports-mhs-jvp8.jpg

Danny Brown punts.
110422-mmn-sports-mhs-jvp9.jpg

McDowell's offense looks to the sidelines for the play call.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Head games: Kenny Pickett, Tua Tagovailoa in the spotlight amid NFL's latest concussion crisis

Head games: Kenny Pickett, Tua Tagovailoa in the spotlight amid NFL's latest concussion crisis

Pomp and circumstance will be part of the proceedings when the Steelers and Dolphins face off Sunday night, with the hosts honoring their 1972 Super Bowl team, the same one that pushed through Pittsburgh in the AFC championship en route to the only unbeaten season in NFL history. The celebration surely won't mention it, but one of the subplots of that memorable game was what happened to the ...

Broncos’ Russell Wilson out against Jets with hamstring injury

Broncos’ Russell Wilson out against Jets with hamstring injury

Denver will be without quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday against the Jets. Wilson, who suffered a hamstring injury late in regulation on Monday night during a loss to the Chargers, will miss just the fourth start of his career, the Broncos announced Saturday morning. With Wilson ruled out, backup Brett Rypien is in line to make his first start of the season and the second of his career. The ...

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams hints that she might not stay retired