Solid effort: McDowell Junior Legion team finishes runner-up in state tourney

McDowell’s Post 56 Junior Legion softball team gave it their all last weekend as they finished runner-up at the State Junior Legion Fast-pitch Championships.

McDowell, and its home facility, Big League Camp, were the hosts to this year’s Junior Legion championship, with a total of 10 teams participating in the event.

The host team went 5-2 over the three-day event, winning its first four contests before losing to Rowan County Post 112 5-4 in Sunday’s semifinal matchup.

McDowell responded by holding off Alexander Post 170 by a 3-0 margin in the consolation bracket to force a rematch with Rowan in the championship.

Unfortunately, the finale didn’t go McDowell’s way as they squandered a late, two-run lead and eventually lost 5-4 in a nine-inning thriller.

McDowell scored single runs in the first and second innings to enjoy an early lead. Abby Wyatt doubled to left to lead off the championship contest. She advanced to third and then scored on a ground ball to put McDowell in front 1-0.

Karlie Kemper singled to begin the next frame. Kirstin Kemper then walked and Sophie Neal ripped an RBI single, making it 2-0.

The scored remained at 2-0 until the bottom of the sixth when Rowan broke through against Wyatt, who was pitching for McDowell.

Chloe Shank reached on a hit to begin the sixth. Shank was forced out at second on a Kori Miller fielder’s choice. Danica Krieg singled and Eleni Miller walked to load the bases. Catcher Maddie Roberts then tied the game at 2-2 with a one-out, two-run double to left center.

McDowell quickly answered the Rowan flurry with two in the top of the seventh. Wyatt singled to begin the seventh and then after a line-out by Emma Washburn, shortstop Mia Roland homered to left, putting the host team back ahead 4-2.

Neal came in and tried to secure the title, but the pesky Rowan lineup denied that from happening down the stretch. Hits by Kady Collins and Addie Plott put Rowan quickly into business. A Chloe Shank line-out to first baseman Hannah Killough accounted for the first out. But next up was Miller and she delivered a hit, tying things up and forcing extras.

After stopping McDowell in the top halves of the eighth and ninth, Rowan was able to push across the game-winner in the bottom half of the ninth off Neal. Collins doubled to begin the frame and she then reached third. Plott then hit the ball to the left side, and that led to a collision at the plate where Collins knocked the ball out of the glove of McDowell catcher Miranda Wall to clinch the title.

Rowan’s Kori Miller and McDowell’s Abby Wyatt received MVP awards for the three-day tournament, with Mia Roland and Sophie Neal both receiving all-tournament honors.