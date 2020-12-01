So close: Lady Titans come up just short against Hickory

The McDowell Lady Titans had a golden opportunity on Monday night to secure an important road win in volleyball action, but a late run by the Hickory Lady Red Tornadoes gave them a 3-2 edge over the Lady Titans.

Hickory, with easy wins in games one and three, enjoyed a 2-1 advantage overall in the match. McDowell (2-2) rallied in the fourth game, thanks in part to outside hitter Jada Cannon (13 kills, 6 digs, 4 aces) who had three kills late in the fourth to even the match. Cannon put the Lady Titans ahead with kills for the 22nd, 23rd and the game-winning point at 25-21.

In the finale, McDowell sprinted out to a 10-4 lead and had all the momentum. But after a Lady Tornadoes timeout, Hickory strung together seven consecutive service points to regain the lead.

Then, down 13-11, Hickory finished the match with four points in a row to win 15-13.

Jessica Cannon added 10 kills and 10 digs. Daisy Rice and Emily Register (4 blocks) had four kills each.

Katie Baker recorded 26 digs on the back-line defense. Elaina Rampey added 14 digs and Lucy Hames finished with 17 assists.

McDowell will host Saint Stephens in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference action tonight.

NOTE: In junior varsity girls action the McDowell Lady Titans were victorious in three games at Hickory. The Lady Titans won the first game 25-22. Then, after falling 25-21 in the second, McDowell took the deciding third game 15-10.