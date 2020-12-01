 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
So close: Lady Titans come up just short against Hickory
0 comments

So close: Lady Titans come up just short against Hickory

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The McDowell Lady Titans had a golden opportunity on Monday night to secure an important road win in volleyball action, but a late run by the Hickory Lady Red Tornadoes gave them a 3-2 edge over the Lady Titans.

Hickory, with easy wins in games one and three, enjoyed a 2-1 advantage overall in the match. McDowell (2-2) rallied in the fourth game, thanks in part to outside hitter Jada Cannon (13 kills, 6 digs, 4 aces) who had three kills late in the fourth to even the match. Cannon put the Lady Titans ahead with kills for the 22nd, 23rd and the game-winning point at 25-21.

In the finale, McDowell sprinted out to a 10-4 lead and had all the momentum. But after a Lady Tornadoes timeout, Hickory strung together seven consecutive service points to regain the lead.

Then, down 13-11, Hickory finished the match with four points in a row to win 15-13.

Jessica Cannon added 10 kills and 10 digs. Daisy Rice and Emily Register (4 blocks) had four kills each.

Katie Baker recorded 26 digs on the back-line defense. Elaina Rampey added 14 digs and Lucy Hames finished with 17 assists.

McDowell will host Saint Stephens in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference action tonight.

NOTE: In junior varsity girls action the McDowell Lady Titans were victorious in three games at Hickory. The Lady Titans won the first game 25-22. Then, after falling 25-21 in the second, McDowell took the deciding third game 15-10.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Matson inks with Mars Hill
Sports News

Matson inks with Mars Hill

  • Updated

McDowell High School senior Chapel Matson will continue his baseball career in college, as he committed to Mars Hill University earlier this week.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics