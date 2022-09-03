Smothering: Titans defense throttles East Rutherford in shutout victory

BOSTIC – The McDowell Titans’ offense wasn’t as crisp as it could have been Friday night against the East Rutherford Cavaliers. The defense made sure it didn’t have to be.

McDowell (2-1) was workmanlike on offense and absolutely suffocating on defense in a 26-0 shutout of the Cavs (0-3). It was the Titans’ first shutout in six years, and it came in dominating fashion.

McDowell held the Cavaliers to just 65 total yards and seven first downs, three of which came via defensive penalties. The Titans forced two turnovers, an interception and a fumble recovery – both by defensive back Marshall Lamb – and scored off both of them. East Rutherford averaged 1.2 yards per play.

As a result, a single touchdown in each quarter was more than enough.

“They made us work a whole lot more to move the ball than we wanted to,” said Titans head coach Darrell Brewer. “I thought early, we were just clipping it off, and then after that, we didn’t execute on offense like we’ve been doing. But at the end of the night, we still did what we needed to do and took care of it.”

And it wasn’t like the offense didn’t perform. The Titans rolled up 336 total yards, including 277 on the ground against a sound defensive scheme formulated by Cavs’ DC Turner Kincaid, a former longtime MHS assistant. As it has been all season, McDowell was great on first down, averaging 7.2 yards per pop.

The two-headed rushing attack of senior Blake Boswell and sophomore Josh Ellis provided plenty of punch. Boswell ran for 102 yards and a touchdown on just 10 carries, while Ellis went for 93 yards and a score on 16 attempts. Quarterback Ricky Carr was 5-of-11 passing for 59 yards and a touchdown and ran for 37 yards and another score.

It was all just too much for a youthful Cavaliers team coming off a season in which the school didn’t field a varsity squad, but East Rutherford showed plenty of fight.

“We’re a young bunch and we’re just trying to put together a good product every night, and that’s four more quarters to put in our bank of experience,” said Cavs head coach Phillip Russ. “Going without two years of varsity football, I felt real positive about a lot of things tonight. There was a lot of fight in our guys.”

The Titans got on the board late in the first quarter. Lamb’s interception set McDowell up at the Cavaliers 41-yard line. Carr found Matthew Spivey for a 17-yard gain on first down, and Carr eventually bulled his way into the end zone from 9 yards out to give the Titans all the offense they would need. Gunner Dietrich’s extra point made it 7-0 with 1:47 to go in the first quarter.

Yardstick McDowell East Rutherford First downs 22 7 Rushes-yds. 42-277 29-51 Passing 5-11-0-1 4-12-1-0 Passing yds. 59 14 Total yds. 336 65 Return yds. 18 63 Fumbles/lost 0/0 2/1 Penalties-yds. 8-70 8-60 Punts-avg. 1-36 4-33.5 McDowell 07 07 06 06 – 26 E. Rutherford 00 00 00 00 – 00 Individual stats: Rushing: McDowell (Blake Boswell 10-102-TD, Josh Ellis 16-93-TD, Ricky Carr 7-37-TD, Hayden Haynes 1-23, Hunter Pittman 4-11, Cade Helms 1-7, Jason Twitty 1-14, Job Marsh 2-m10) ER (Arkeyne Cureton 12-32, Reggie Robinson 5-11, Brandon Pinkerton 9-37, Landon Flynn 2-m24, Team 1-m5) Passing: McDowell (Carr 5-11-0-1-59 yds.) ER (Flynn 4-12-1-0-14 yds.) Receiving: McDowell (Matthew Spivey 2-20, Jeremiah Ellis 1-8, Jackson Marsh 1-23-TD, Haynes 1-8) ER (Aiden Lynch 1-0, Blake McClellan 1-6, C.J. Hollifield 1-0, Zalen Watkins 1-8) Scoring summary First quarter M – Carr 9 run, Gunner Dietrich kick (1:47) Second quarter M – J. Marsh 23 pass from Carr, Dietrich kick (5:56) Third quarter M – Boswell 22 run, kick blocked (3:05) Fourth quarter M – Jo. Ellis 14 run, conv. run failed (11:27)

Midway through the second, Lamb fell on a Cavalier fumble at the East Rutherford 25. Two plays later, Carr hit Jackson Marsh, who made a spectacular grab in the back corner of the end zone for a 14-0 lead at halftime.

The Titans held East Rutherford to a three-and-out on the first series of the second half, and then went on a back-breaking, 15-play drive that covered 90 yards and took 6:30 off the clock.

Boswell jetted straight ahead on a double handoff from 22 yards out to cap the march and make it 20-0 with 3:05 to go in the quarter.

“We got some good play calls by Coach (offensive coordinator Zack) McCartha, we executed our line blocks, everybody ran the right routes when we were throwing it, and we just executed perfectly on that one,” said Carr. “There were a few things we could have worked on and done a little better, but overall, I thought we came out and executed pretty well.”

The Titans tacked on one more touchdown with a 56-yard drive that culminated when Ellis pin-balled his way to pay dirt from 14 yards out to make it 26-0 with 11:27 to go in the game.

But the defense was the big story.

Led by linemen Dawson Bartlett and Hogan Fortune and linebackers Cade Helms, Hayden Haynes and Majesty Summey, the Titans owned the line of scrimmage from the start. Brewer said he was impressed by his team’s rapid improvements on that side of the ball.

“From where we started to where we are now, I’m tickled to death with them,” said Brewer, the defensive coordinator. “We’ve got to keep getting better, but they’ve come out and worked and we’re getting a little better every week. It’s hard anymore to get a shutout. You don’t see many anymore. That’s awesome and I’m proud of these kids and the effort they gave.”

The defense did it despite missing the services of junior linebacker Colby Carr, a two-way starter who suffered a concussion in last week’s loss to Mitchell.

“Having my brother out hurt,” said Ricky Carr. “Having him at middle linebacker is a big help for us, and not having him in there to block for us hurts a lot. He’s a big part of this team and hopefully he’ll be back next week.”

McDowell hosts Avery next Friday in the final nonconference game of the year (7 p.m. kickoff).