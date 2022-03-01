Smith, Rinnert dominate at powerlifting meet

Two members of Team Nebo Barbell turned in outstanding performances in a meet just prior to the Christmas holidays.
Melissa Smith and Travis Rinnert both earned top lifter awards in their respective divisions at the 365 Strong Powerlifting Federation’s Holiday Powerlifting Classic in Advance on Dec. 18, 2021.
Smith, 47, competed in the women’s full-power, (bench press, squat, deadlift) multiply (lifting suits) division in the 143-pound open and masters classes. She went 8-of-9 on her attempts and set new personal records in every category.
Smith recorded a 518-pound squat, 270-pound bench, 358-pound deadlift and a 1,146-pound total, all of which were federation world records in her class. Smith’s squat was the third-best all time in the masters division, and her total was 15th best all time.
She captured first place in both the open and masters division, and won Best Overall Female Multiply Lifter of the Meet, the third time she’s won the top award at a meet.
For the 2021 year, Smith was ranked second in the world for squat, third for total, fourth for deadlift and sixth for bench press. She accomplished it all after coming off knee surgery.
Rinnert, 49, had a similarly dominant day.
Competing in the 270-pound men’s open and masters divisions in full-power multiply, Rinnert turned in the best performance of his lifting career, claiming first place in both divisions. It was Rinnert’s first meet as a multiply, full-power lifter.
Rinnert went 8-for-9 in attempts and set new personal records in squat, deadlift and total. Rinnert squatted 661, benched 535 and deadlifted 557 for a 1,752-pound total. His squat, deadlift and total represented federation world records in his class.
Rinnert claimed the meet’s Best Overall Male Multiply Lifter of the Meet award, the first time he has accomplished that feat.
Rinnert finished the year ranked 14th in the world for total, 16th for squat, 17th for deadlift and 23rd for bench press.