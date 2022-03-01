Smith, Rinnert dominate at powerlifting meet

Two members of Team Nebo Barbell turned in outstanding performances in a meet just prior to the Christmas holidays.

Melissa Smith and Travis Rinnert both earned top lifter awards in their respective divisions at the 365 Strong Powerlifting Federation’s Holiday Powerlifting Classic in Advance on Dec. 18, 2021.

Smith, 47, competed in the women’s full-power, (bench press, squat, deadlift) multiply (lifting suits) division in the 143-pound open and masters classes. She went 8-of-9 on her attempts and set new personal records in every category.

Smith recorded a 518-pound squat, 270-pound bench, 358-pound deadlift and a 1,146-pound total, all of which were federation world records in her class. Smith’s squat was the third-best all time in the masters division, and her total was 15th best all time.

She captured first place in both the open and masters division, and won Best Overall Female Multiply Lifter of the Meet, the third time she’s won the top award at a meet.

For the 2021 year, Smith was ranked second in the world for squat, third for total, fourth for deadlift and sixth for bench press. She accomplished it all after coming off knee surgery.