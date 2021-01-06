Slow start dooms Lady Titans in season opener

For a half of basketball, the McDowell Lady Titans looked exactly like a young, inexperienced team that had practiced only occasionally in the preseason and was just coming off a COVID-19 quarantine.
The Lady Titans righted the ship in the second half, but the damage had been done.
A veteran Hickory Red Tornadoes team built a 20-point first-half lead and then withstood a McDowell surge in the second half en route to a 49-38 win in the season opener Tuesday.
McDowell, whose early season has been nothing short of chaotic, committed 19 turnovers against Hickory’s pressure defense and made just four field goals in the first 16 minutes of play. The Lady Titans trailed 31-13 at the break, but didn’t quit, winning the second half 25-18.
“We’ve got a lot of inexperience and they had never seen pressure like that before,” said Lady Titans head coach Jennifer Kinninger. “In the first half, we got punched in the face and didn’t really know what to expect.
“But as many turnovers as we made -- and they scored off a lot of them, which I thought was the difference in the ballgame -- I am so proud of them for how they fought back in the second half. It showed a lot of heart and a lot of our character.”
The Lady Titans, who played without senior point guard Katie Baker, were much more effective offensively after intermission, turning it over just nine times and getting the ball inside to senior post Naliyah Boyce, who led McDowell with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Senior Daisy Rice (7 rebounds) and freshman guard Tayla Carson (4 rebounds) tossed in eight apiece for McDowell.
Senior forward Finley Lefevers had 12 points and nine boards for Hickory. Senior guard Ellie Rumbaugh also scored 12 and senior guard Aysha Short tossed in 10.
The Lady Titans closed to within 41-25 after three quarters, and whittled the deficit down to just eight at 43-35 on Rice’s free throws with 1:54 to play.
But they never got any closer. Short made a pair of foul shots 16 seconds later to stretch the lead back to 10, and it stayed at least nine the rest of the game.
McDowell, who has several players not practicing because they’re still active in volleyball, hosts St. Stephens on Friday night.
“These girls have been through a lot here in the last couple weeks,” said Kinninger. “We had two weeks of practice, but we didn’t have our whole team. People were coming in and out because of COVID, and we haven’t actually had practice in a week and a half, except for yesterday (Monday) and we had the players who don’t play volleyball, and there are seven of those.
“That’s on me tonight. We’ve just got to find little ways to overcome being young and inexperienced and find that chemistry that we need.”