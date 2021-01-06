Slow start dooms Lady Titans in season opener

For a half of basketball, the McDowell Lady Titans looked exactly like a young, inexperienced team that had practiced only occasionally in the preseason and was just coming off a COVID-19 quarantine.

The Lady Titans righted the ship in the second half, but the damage had been done.

A veteran Hickory Red Tornadoes team built a 20-point first-half lead and then withstood a McDowell surge in the second half en route to a 49-38 win in the season opener Tuesday.

McDowell, whose early season has been nothing short of chaotic, committed 19 turnovers against Hickory’s pressure defense and made just four field goals in the first 16 minutes of play. The Lady Titans trailed 31-13 at the break, but didn’t quit, winning the second half 25-18.

“We’ve got a lot of inexperience and they had never seen pressure like that before,” said Lady Titans head coach Jennifer Kinninger. “In the first half, we got punched in the face and didn’t really know what to expect.

“But as many turnovers as we made -- and they scored off a lot of them, which I thought was the difference in the ballgame -- I am so proud of them for how they fought back in the second half. It showed a lot of heart and a lot of our character.”