Slow and steady: Cougars earn methodical win over Lady Titans

TAYLORSVILLE – It was a slow and methodical approach by the Alexander Central Lady Cougars in a clash of styles against the McDowell Lady Titans’ squad that has been aggressively pushing the ball up the court here in the early going of the 2021 season.

Unfortunately, the patience of Alexander Central prevailed in the end as they held off McDowell in the second half by a 45-35 score. The win snaps a seven-game winning streak that the Lady Titans had against Central. The loss prior to Friday night was also in Taylorsville back in December of 2016, a 46-43 setback.

While not shooting the ball particularly well Alexander Central did some other things efficiently enough on Friday night. The team tried to make its living with called set plays in the half court, with a focus on getting the ball to the inside and the Lady Cougars did just that, outscoring McDowell 34-22 in the paint.