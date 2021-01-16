Slow and steady: Cougars earn methodical win over Lady Titans

TAYLORSVILLE – It was a slow and methodical approach by the Alexander Central Lady Cougars in a clash of styles against the McDowell Lady Titans’ squad that has been aggressively pushing the ball up the court here in the early going of the 2021 season.
Unfortunately, the patience of Alexander Central prevailed in the end as they held off McDowell in the second half by a 45-35 score. The win snaps a seven-game winning streak that the Lady Titans had against Central. The loss prior to Friday night was also in Taylorsville back in December of 2016, a 46-43 setback.
While not shooting the ball particularly well Alexander Central did some other things efficiently enough on Friday night. The team tried to make its living with called set plays in the half court, with a focus on getting the ball to the inside and the Lady Cougars did just that, outscoring McDowell 34-22 in the paint.
Three players scored in double figures with Nikki Hagy posting a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Guards Gracie Harrington and Chesney Stikeleather added 11 points each, the majority of them coming on drives to the hoop. The same approach also resulted in a significant free-throw discrepancy. While Alexander Central (4-0 overall, 3-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) was 50% percent from the foul line, they attended 32 free throws, 20 of them in the second half, compared to 12 free throw attempts by the Lady Titans.
McDowell (2-2 overall, 2-2 NW3A/4A) had the lead just one time in the contest on a made free throw by Madi Smith at the 2:05 mark in the first quarter.
Central went up by five points at the half, 20-15 and then doubled the margin after three periods. The Lady Cougars’ lead reached its apex at 37-25 on a made back end of a two-shot bonus by Stikeleather.
The Lady Titans did trim the deficit back down to 38-32 on a score by Naliyah Boyce with 3:30 left.
However, that was countered by a mini spurt of 6-2. Harrington’s drive and score with 1:36 left in regulation put the margin back into double figures at 44-34, ending any opportunity for a late McDowell rally.
Daisy Rice (8 rebounds) had 11 points and Katie Baker (3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals) added 10 points. The rest of the Lady Titans scorers were in single digits. The team struggled from the field on the night, shooting just 27% (17-54) overall, including 3-of-16 from behind the arc.
Central played mainly a half-court zone, and it limited touches inside.
Peyton McPeters had eight points off the bench. Madi Smith chipped in with seven points and Boyce, after having really big scoring outputs in the previous two contests, scored just four points on Friday.
McDowell will return home on Tuesday to battle South Caldwell (2-2, 1-2) in an important game for the 4A portion in the league. The Lady Spartans were defeated by Freedom 46-38 on Friday.