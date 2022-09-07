Skid snapped: Lady Titans handle Freedom 3-1 for first win of season

The McDowell Lady Titans volleyball team snapped an early season, three-game losing streak with a 3-1 win on the road at Freedom Tuesday night in nonconference play.
McDowell (1-3 overall, 0-1 Mountain 3A/4A Conference) took the first two sets by scores of 25-17 and 25-13. Freedom narrowly avoided a sweep by taking the third game 25-23. The Lady Titans did not allow the Lady Patriots to build on that as McDowell responded with a 25-17 score in the fourth.
Sophomore Kensly Stewart recorded a team-high nine kills and a pair of blocks. Miranda Wall (block) added six kills and Abby Wyatt (7 digs) tallied five kills to give the Lady Titans a potent trio of hitters on the outside.
Addie Brown (9 digs, 1 ace) finished with one kill. McDowell’s service game was on point Tuesday, as the team combined for 13 aces on the match, including five from Kennedy Dobson.
Emily Crisp and Sage Patterson finished with six digs each.
McDowell is on the road at North Buncombe in conference action today (Thursday).